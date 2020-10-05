Hickory seeks to win Region 3 outright on Game of the Week; Sharon has other plans

Hickory is seeking their first outright Region crown since 2016

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Hickory welcomes Sharon for the Game of the Week this Friday with the Region 3 championship on the line. The Hornets have already clinched a share of the crown but can take the championship outright with a win over rival-Sharon. The Tigers will look to play spoiler.

2020 High School Football Game of the Week

Week 5: Friday, October 9, 2020 (LIVE at 7 pm on MyYTV)

Sharon (1-3) at Hickory (4-0)

*Same day tape delay on Fox at 11 pm & MyYTV on Saturday at 9 am

Last 5 Meetings

Sept. 18, 2020 – Hickory, 48-16

Aug. 30, 2019 – Hickory, 28-21

Aug. 31, 2018 – Sharon, 27-24

Sept. 15, 2017 – Sharon, 27-6

Nov. 12, 2016 – Hickory, 45-13 (District 10 Championship)

Last Meeting

…Michael Henwood threw for 3 touchdowns and ran for another 3 as Hickory knocked off their rival-Sharon, 48-16, in week two of this season. Henwood threw for over 200-yards as well as running for 130 stripes. Matthew Cannone caught a pair of scores for the Hornets.

2020 Statistics

Scoring Offense: Hickory, 40.5; Sharon, 17.8

Scoring Defense: Hickory, 11.0; Sharon, 34.3

2020 Region 3 Standings

Hickory – 4-0 (4-0)

Grove City – 2-2 (2-2)

Slippery Rock – 1-3 (1-3)

Sharon – 1-3 (1-3)

Tiger Notes

…On Friday, Sharon earned their first win of the season by topping Slippery Rock – 31-20. Brett Salsgiver, the Tigers’ QB, ran for a touchdown plunge from a yard out and threw a 5-yard score to Ja’on Phillips in the team’s victory. Tyvell Richardson and LaBrae Norris each scored on touchdown runs also.

The Tigers had won 10-games in three of the previous 5 seasons (2015, 2017, 2018). Sharon had registered 29 wins over the last three years (2017-19).

Sharon is trying to avoid their first 1-4 start since 2012 (1-9).

Hornet Notes

…Hickory’s QB Michael Henwood became the school’s all-time leading passer last week.

The Hornets topped Grove City on Friday, 28-7, to clinch at least a share of the Region 3 championship. Michael Henwood completed 3 touchdown passes including a pair of 60-plus yard strikes (to Ramarion Whitehead and Matt Cannone).

Hickory won a share of the league crown a year ago (with Sharon). Now, if the Hornets defeat Sharon, they can clinch the Region outright.

Last year, the Hornets (in coach Bill Dungee’s first season) saw their win total increase by 5-victories (2 to 7). The largest increase in wins since 2002 (2) to 2003 (7).

Hornets are seeking their first 5-0 start since 2016 (11 game win streak to begin the year).

Revised Schedules

Sharon

Oct. 16 – at Grove City (2-2)

Hickory

Oct. 17 – Slippery Rock (1-3)