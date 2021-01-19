Hickory head coach reflects on rivalry win over Sharon

Following a 76-35 win over Sharon, Hickory Head Coach Chris Mele joined Chad Krispinsky

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory rolled past Sharon 76-35 in boys high school basketball action on Tuesday evening.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Hornets’ Head Coach Chris Mele joined Chad Krispinsky.

The Tigers have now won four straight games over the rival Tigers.

Connor Evans led the Hornets with a double-double including 18 points and 11 rebounds. Jackson Pryts added 14 points while Peyton Mele tallied 13 in the victory.

With the win, Hickory improves to 3-0 overall on the season.