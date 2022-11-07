NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – This Friday, WKBN’s Game of the Week will feature a pair of local heavyweights in the Division 3 Region 9 Semifinal when Canfield meets Ursuline.

Both schools have registered double-digit win seasons as they’re seeking the opportunity to play for a regional title next week.

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, November 11, 2022

(LIVE streamed on the WKBN app at 7 p.m.; Tape delay telecast Friday at 10 p.m. on MyYTV)

Ursuline (10-2) vs. Canfield (10-1) at Niles’ Bo Rein Stadium

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Division III, Region 9 Playoff Bracket

Regional Semifinal (November 11)

Kenston (9-3) vs. Chardon (10-1)

Ursuline (10-2) vs. Canfield (10-1)

Regional Championship (November 18)

Remaining Winners

2022 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 38.3; Canfield, 33.1

Scoring Defense: Canfield, 10.6; Ursuline, 19.3

2022 Results

Ursuline (10-2)

Fighting Irish 45 Tallmadge 28*

Fighting Irish 43 Hawken 12*

Fighting Irish 13 Mooney 7

Fighting Irish 56 East 8

Fighting Irish 40 Villa Angela-St. Joseph 0

Akron SVSM 35 Fighting Irish 28

Fighting Irish 30 Chaney 27

Fighting Irish 28 Harding 14

Fitch 42 Fighting Irish 34

Fighting Irish 40 Farrell 38

Fighting Irish 51 Padua Franciscan 6

Fighting Irish 52 Brookfield 14

*playoff

Canfield (10-1)

Cardinals 42 Aurora 14*

Cardinals 27 New Philadelphia 10*

Cardinals 35 Boardman 6

Cardinals 43 Howland 7

Cardinals 48 East 0

Cardinals 20 Dover 14, OT

Chaney 16 Cardinals 13

Cardinals 42 St. Thomas More 0

Cardinals 31 Poland 7

Cardinals 28 Bellevue 12

Cardinals 35 West Branch 31

*playoff

Game Notes

-Ursuline is riding a five-game win streak since falling to St. Vincent-St. Mary on September 30, 35-28. During their five-game streak, the Fighting Irish defense has held the opposition to 11-points per game.

-In their last outing, Ursuline trailed by fourteen points (14-0) before responding with 38 consecutive points being scored by the home team to cruise to a 45-28 win over Tallmadge.

-Ursuline’s offense has been held to less than 28-points just once (13 points vs. Mooney on Oct. 21, 2022) in their last twenty-one games played.

-The Irish have won 21 of their last 27 games.

-The Cardinals jumped out to a 28-7 lead at halftime over Aurora in their Regional Quarterfinal matchup. Canfield went on to register a 42-14 victory.

-Since week two of this season, Canfield’s season has shut out two opponents, permitted just 86 points and has not allowed a single foe to score 17 points or more.

-After Canfield’s first regional championship since 2005, three of their previous four playoff runs ended in the regional title game

-The Cardinals have posted double-digit win seasons in four of their last six years (2017-18, 2021-22). Canfield has a winning percentage of 85.9% over their last 71 games (61-10).