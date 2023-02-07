POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The 224 rivalry heats up this Thursday when Canfield attempts to sweep the season series from Poland on WKBN’s High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Canfield has won 11 games in a row while Poland has lost just once since they last met two days prior to New Year’s Day.

Something has to give as both are preparing for deep playoff runs in their respective divisions.

High School Girls Basketball Game of the Week

Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 7 pm LIVE on MyYTV

Canfield (18-1) at Poland (17-3)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Dec. 30, 2022 – Canfield, 54-39

Feb. 10, 2022 – Canfield, 47-41

Dec. 20, 2021 – Poland, 52-50

Dec. 10, 2020 – Poland, 46-35

Feb. 13, 2020 – Poland, 48-38

Last Meeting

Carlie Harmon paced Canfield with 24 points, sinking six triples, in their 54-39 win over Poland on Dec. 30.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Canfield, 51.9; Poland, 48.3

Scoring Defense: Canfield, 34.6; Poland, 34.8

Game Notes

-The Cardinals will face Conneaut at home on Feb. 15 in the Division II Sectional Semifinal. Canfield is the top seed.

-Canfield’s won 11 consecutive games following their 52-37 victory on Saturday at home against Howland. Carlie Harmon and Camie Dill each scored 12 points in the victory.

-The Cardinals won the All-American Conference with a perfect 8-0 league mark this year.

-Fourteen of their 19 opponents have failed to score more than 40 points against Canfield’s defense.

-Since stumbling against Girard by 2 points on Jan. 12 (37-35), Poland has run off five wins in a row.

-Since we turned the calendar, Poland has allowed an average of 31 points during their 10-game stretch. They’ve won nine of those 10 games during that span with the lone loss being a 2-point setback to Girard (37-35).

-In their last outing, the Lady Bulldogs won the Northeast 8 Conference championship outright by defeating Lakeview – 60-26. Brooke Rowe led the way with 12 points, including a pair of three-pointers in the fourth quarter. Katie McDonald had 10 and Ava Nicholudis finished with 8 points as well.

-Poland is the third seed in the Division III tournament. They’ll await the winner of Liberty and Pymatuning Valley on Feb. 18.

Upcoming Schedule

Canfield

Feb. 15 – Conneaut (Sectional Semifinal)

Poland

Feb. 11 – at Cardinal Mooney

Feb. 18 – vs. winner of Liberty/Pymatuning Valley (Sectional Final)