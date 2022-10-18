YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – What a way to close out the regular season with weekend of rivalries on WKBN’s Game of the Week. First on Friday, we have the annual-Holy War between Cardinal Mooney and Ursuline.

The Fighting Irish are looking for their fourth win in a row in the series. Cardinal Mooney is trying to solidify their playoff aspirations as they hope to pull off the upset this Friday.

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, October 21, 2022 (LIVE on MyYTV at 7 pm)

Cardinal Mooney (4-5) at Ursuline (7-2)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Oct. 23, 2021 – Ursuline, 43-12

Oct. 2, 2020 – Ursuline, 28-23

Oct. 25, 2019 – Ursuline, 20-13

Oct. 19, 2018 – Mooney, 47-14

Oct. 20, 2017 – Mooney, 49-21

Last Meeting

–Ursuline topped Cardinal Mooney, 43-12, for the third consecutive year. Senior quarterback Brady Shannon threw for 168 yards and completed two touchdowns while rushing for another for Ursuline. DeMarcus McElroy also added three scores of his own in the winning effort while gaining 128 yards rushing.

2022 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 39.9; Mooney, 21.5

Scoring Defense: Mooney, 15.8; Ursuline, 20.4

2022 SVC Standings

Ursuline – 2-0 (7-2)

Chaney – 1-1 (8-1)

East – 1-1 (1-8)

Mooney – 0-2 (4-5)

Game Notes

-This meeting marks the 69th time that the Fighting Irish have met the Cardinals. Mooney leads the all-time series, 42-23-3. However, Ursuline has won the last three showdowns.

-Due to using an ineligible player, Mooney was forced to forfeit their week six 37-0 victory over East. On the field, the Cardinals would have won their last three road games (if East was included) by a combined score of 95-17.

-Mooney began the season with a 1-3 start dropping contests to Boardman (10-7), Chaney (22-17) and Linsly (28-14) by a combined 22 points.

-In their last outing, Steubenville defeated Mooney – 28-7.

-The Cardinals have the opportunity to close out the regular season with an even (5-5) record for the first time since 2017 when Mooney finished with a 6-4 record.

-Ursuline enters this week’s rivalry-game with a 7-2 mark. Their two losses came against Fitch (42-34) and St. Vincent-St. Mary (35-28) by a combined 15 points.

-The Irish offense has eclipsed the 40-point plateau this year in 5 of their 9 contests.

–Ursuline just upended East last Friday, 56-8.

-Ursuline has won their last five outings in the month of October dating back to week 9 last year against East.

-In Dan Reardon’s first year back as the Fighting Irish’s head coach in 2019, the team went 2-8. Since then, Ursuline has won 25 of their 34 games played over the last three years.