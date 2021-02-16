Heartland Christian seeks win #16 while playing host to Brookfield during Game of the Week

Josh Scott has built a winner in just his second season as the Lions' head coach

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield will meet Heartland Christian on this Thursday’s Game of the Week.

Heartland Christian will make their first appearance on the Game of the Week broadcast in the school’s history.

In just two seasons, Heartland Coach Josh Scott has elevated the program from being one that averaged just over three wins a year during the previous five seasons before his arrival. Coach Scott has seen his team win 61.9% of their games in his two campaigns.

In his fifth year as Brookfield’s boys’ coach, Shawn Hammond — who led the girls’ team to a high standard — has seen his program increase their win total from four victories in his second campaign to a pair of double-digit win totals within the last two seasons (2018-19: 10; 2019-20: 12). He has the opportunity to post another 10 win season with a win over Heartland Christian.

Last Three Meetings

Feb. 15, 2011 – Brookfield, 77-27

Feb. 4, 2011 – Brookfield, 74-41

Dec. 29, 2007 – Heartland Christian, 56-41

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Heartland Christian, 65.7; Brookfield, 53.4

Scoring Defense: Brookfield, 51.7; Heartland Christian, 56.1

Game Notes

-Before Brookfield’s 65-42 setback at Liberty on Saturday, the Warriors had won three in a row.

-The Warriors began the season with a 4-1 mark before falling in five of their next six games.

-Over his last seven games, sophomore Isiah Jones has averaged 15.9 points.

-When Brookfield’s able to hold their opponents to 55 points or less, they’re 8-3 this year.

-The Warriors are the 13th seed in the Division IV Northeast 1 District. They’ll play host to Lordstown on Feb. 23. The winner will travel to Lowellville for the Sectional Final.

-Heartland Christian registered a buzzer beating victory on Monday over Warren JFK, 64-61. Jonathan Bertovich connected on a three-pointer as time expired to push the Lions past the Eagles. Bertovich finished with nine points. Joey Donofrio and Luke Reynolds led the way for the Lions by scoring 14 points each.

-Senior forward Joey Donofrio has scored 15 points or more in nine of his last 11 games, which included a season-high 29 points against Academy of Urban Scholars on Feb. 5.

-The Lions are 13-1 when scoring 60 points or more in their contests this year.

-Junior Jonathan Bertovich has compiled three double-doubles this year. He almost had another on Saturday against Badger when he came up one assist shy of reaching the feat (12 points, nine assists).

-Heartland is the #3 seed in the Division IV Northeast District field. They’ll be matched against either Southern or Mathews in the Sectional Championship on Feb. 26.

2021 Division IV – Northeast 1 District Field

Sectional Semifinals (Feb. 23)

Game 1: Mathews at Southern

Game 2: Badger at Wellsville

Game 3: Southington at St. Thomas Aquinas

Game 4: Lordstown at Brookfield

Sectional Championship (Feb. 26)

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Heartland Christian

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Lisbon

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Bristol

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Lowellville

District Semifinal (March 2)

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8

District Championship

Remaining Winners, March 5