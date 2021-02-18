Heartland Christian coach discusses emotional win over Brookfield

Following a 66-57 win over Brookfield, Heartland Christian head coach Josh Scott joined Chad Krispinsky

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Heartland Christian outlasted Brookfield 66-57 Thursday night in boys high school basketball action.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Heartland Christian head coach Josh Scott joined Chad Krispinsky to discuss the win. Watch the video to see his complete postgame interview.

The Lions have now won five straight games.

Joey Donofrio led all scorers with 22 points in the win.

Heartland Christian’s Jonathan Bertovich was named Player of the Game after piling up 20 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Scott’s team improves to 16-4 overall on the season.