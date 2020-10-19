Harding meets Fitch once again on Game of the Week this Friday

Harding looks to play spoiler to Fitch's unbeaten season

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fitch will meet Harding for the second time within the last 35 days on the Game of the Week. Their last meeting resulted in a thrilling fourth-quarter win for the Falcons. Since their loss, Harding has not lost – winning four in a row.

Division II Region 5 Quarterfinals (October 23)

8 Mayfield (5-1) at 1 Hoban (6-0)

5 Walsh Jesuit (5-1) at 4 Benedictine (3-4)

7 Harding (5-3) at 2 Fitch (7-0)

6 Riverside (6-1) at 3 Hudson (7-0)

Harding (5-3) at Fitch (7-0) – Friday, October 23 (Game of the Week)

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Fitch, 36.3; Harding, 26.3

Scoring Defense: Harding, 15.9; Fitch, 17.3

Last Meeting

Sept. 18, 2020 – Fitch, 25-21

…Harding led 21-18 entering the final quarter before Devin Sherwood found Todd Simons on a 45-yard touchdown to give the Falcons’ the lead and the win – 25-21.

Playoff History

Harding Raiders

14th trip to playoffs (5th in 6 years)

Registered their 20th playoff win in school history this past Friday over Maple Heights (38-6)

Last Regional Title: 2002

Fitch Falcons

11th playoff trip

Won their 10th playoff game in school history last week over Twinsburg (35-0)

Last Regional Title: 1992