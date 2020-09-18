Leskovac gives Fitch first lead in ‘Game of the Week’

Watch the entire game live now on MyYTV and WKBN.com

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The ‘Game of the Week’ matchup between the Warren Harding Raiders and the Austintown Fitch Falcons is already living up to the hype early in the game.

Harding’s Brysen Powell scored on a six-yard touchdown run with 7:20 left in the first quarter to give the Raiders an early 7-0 lead to conclude a long opening drive.

The Falcons jumped onto the scoreboard with a 32 yard Jamel James touchdown run early in the second quarter to close the gap to 7-6.

Elijah Taylor connected with Curt Dorsey for a TD pass to extend the Raiders lead to 13-6 on the following drive.

The Fitch special teams unit provided a big play for the Falcons a couple drives later, with Reggie Floyd blocking a punt deep in Fitch territory and Cam Smith recovering in the endzone for a score. After a missed two-point conversion, the score stood at 13-12.

With just :38 remaining in the first half, Nate Leskovac took a direct snap to score a one-yard touchdown to give the Falcons their first lead of the game, 18-13. The two-point conversion attempt failed.

