GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Fifteen miles separate Westminster from Grove City. Many players competed against one another in high school, or even played on the same team.

Now, it’s the Titans versus the Wolverines for their annual conference rivalry game.

The College Football Game of the Week takes place from Grove City’s beautiful campus as WKBN has a great weekend of football in store for you.

College Football Game of the Week

Saturday, October 22, 2022 (LIVE on MyYTV at 1 pm)

Westminster (3-3) at Grove City (6-1)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Sept. 25, 2021 – Westminster, 33-32

Apr. 9, 2021 – Westminster, 24-17

Oct. 12, 2019 – Grove City, 43-41

Oct. 6, 2018 – Grove City, 36-33

Oct. 14, 2017 – Westminster, 49-27

Last Meeting

-Westminster’s Denny Dennison caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Cole Knoieczka with 1:14 remaining to give Westminster a stunning 33-32 victory over the visiting-Grove City Wolverines last September. Konieczka threw for 267 yards and three scores. For Grove City, the connection of Josh Ehst to Cody Gustafson combined for 13 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Ehst also tossed a touchdown to Scott Fraser.

2022 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Grove City, 43.7; Westminster, 24.5

Scoring Defense: Westminster, 12.0; Grove City, 15.3

Game Notes

-Three years ago, Grove City scored late on a Josh Ehst touchdown run with no time remaining to post a 43-41 win over Westminster. The Wolverines led by 16 early in the second half (30-14). The Titans came back to take the lead with just under four minutes to play (41-37) before Ehst’s touchdown, which was set up by a wild sequence: a Titan interception in the end zone, which was fumbled and recovered by Grove City on the one yard line.

-This past Saturday, Westminster topped Thiel – 41-6. The Titan defense permitted just 136 total yards of offense to the Tomcats and six first downs. Westminster put together a balanced offensive attack with 221 rushing yards and another 172 through the air. Tyler McGowan threw three touchdowns (117 yards) while Ryan Gomes led the Titans with 152 rushing yards on 30 carries.

-For the second time this year, Ryan Gomes went for over 150-yards this season. In week two, No. 4 gained 183 yards on the ground. Last week, he earned 152 yards.

-The win over Thiel snapped Westminster’s two-game skid after falling to Washington & Jefferson (17-14) and Carnegie Mellon (10-0) in back-to-back weeks.

-Grove City has won four games in a row by an average of 28-points during that stretch. In their last outing against Allegheny, the Wolverines gained 297 rushing yards as a team in their 41-17 win on Saturday. Nico Flati led the team with 113 yards. Clayton Parrish scored three times (73 rushing yards) and Joey Guida crossed the goal line twice (70 rushing yards).

-The Wolverines have scored 25 touchdowns on the ground and are averaging 253 rushing yards per game. Nico Flati (West Allegheny) leads the team with 554 rushing yards while Clayton Parrish (West Middlesex) has scored 8 times (496 yards).

2022 Presidents’ Athletic Conference Standings

Carnegie Mellon – 5-0 (7-0)

Grove City – 4-1 (6-1)

Case Western Reserve 3-1 (4-2)

Washington & Jefferson – 3-2 (5-2)

Waynesburg – 2-2 (3-3)

Westminster – 2-2 (3-3)

Saint Vincent – 2-2 (2-4)

Geneva – 1-3 (1-5)

Thiel – 1-3 (1-5)

Allegheny – 1-4 (2-5)

Bethany – 0-4 (1-5)

Area standouts

–Westminster

Brice Butler (Farrell/DB), Brady Callahan (Grove City/WR), Carter Chinn (Grove City/LB), Gage Dlugonski (Grove City/OL), Ty Eilam (Sharon/WR), Alleni Fryer (Niles/WR), Matthew Howard (Grove City/OL), Anthony Jackson (Farrell/RB), Zach Martin (Grove City/DB), Xavier McDonald (Wilmington/OL), Deondre McKeever (Fitch/DB), Jarred Miller (Mineral Ridge/RB), Ben Pugh (Canfield/K-P), Tyree Reeder (Ursuline/DE), Jalen Royal-Eiland (Mineral Ridge/WR), Marcel Smith-Austin (Sharon/WR), Nathan Wadsworth (Grove City/OL), Corte Williams (Sharon/DB), Lane Voytik (Sharon/QB)

–Grove City

Steven Blair (Mineral Ridge/K), Brady Brungard (Springfield/OL), Andrew Coffee (West Branch/WR), Josh Gregory (West Branch/WR), Curtis Hovis (Grove City/RB), Gavin Mauger (Lakeview, OH/WR), Clayton Parrish (West Middlesex/RB), Tommy Seese (Hubbard/OL), Noah Vesey (Champion/WR), Ethan Wiley (Mercer/QB)

Upcoming Schedule

Westminster

Oct. 29 – at Waynesburg

Nov. 5 – Case Western Reserve

Nov. 12 – at Geneva

Grove City

Nov. 5 – at Washington & Jefferson

Nov. 12 – Thiel