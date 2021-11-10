Grove City, Thiel to renew rivalry; Mercer County Cup at stake on Saturday’s Game of the Week

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – This marks the 107th meeting between Grove City and Thiel. The Wolverines own the advantage at 65-35-6. The Game of the Week cameras will be on hand to take in this rivalry contest. Can Thiel notch their first win in the past four years?

Last 5 Meetings

Nov. 16, 2019 – Grove City, 63-0

Nov. 10, 2018 – Grove City, 42-15

Nov. 11, 2017 – Grove City, 51-21

Nov. 12, 2016 – Thiel, 47-41

Nov. 14, 2015 – Thiel, 28-23

2021 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Grove City, 34.7; Thiel, 8.9

Scoring Defense: Grove City, 18.6; Thiel, 45.3

Total Offense: Grove City, 431.1; Thiel, 181.0

Total Defense: Grove City, 291.3; Thiel, 429.0

Game Notes

-In 2019, Grove City retained their Mercer County Cup by topping Thiel (63-0) to conclude the regular season. Josh Ehst (Douglassville, PA) threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Cody Gustafson (166) and Cameron Drake (114) both went over 100 yards receiving for the Wolverines.

-Thiel’s last win over Grove City came five years ago (almost to the day) when the Tomcats held off a late rally by the Wolverines to post a 47-41 victory. Thiel QB Ryan Radke (Lancaster, NY) put together a stat line of 317 yards passing with four touchdowns and 131 yards rushing with two scores on the ground. His top target was DeShawon Bracy (Kiski Area) – who caught three TDs and hauled in 218 yards. Nick Barca (Baldwin) also ran for 120 yards for the Tomcats. Grove City’s signal caller Brett Laffoon (Penn-Trafford) passed for 350 yards (three TDs).

-After beginning the season with a 6-1 mark, the Wolverines have dropped each of their last two games against Washington & Jefferson (28-24) and Case Western Reserve (35-21).

-Grove City has a pair of running backs who have rushed for over 550-yards on the ground – Nico Flati (West Allegheny HS) for 677 yards and Clayton Parrish for 561 yards. The former West Middlesex runner Parrish has crossed the goal line 18 times. Josh Ehst (Daniel Boone HS) has thrown for 2,259 yards and 15 touchdowns.

-Thiel’s offense has been led by the quarterback play of Owen Trumbull (Eisenhower HS) and Alexander Kovalyak (DuBois HS). Trumbull has completed 52.8% (57-108) for 621 yards (two TDs) and Kovalyak has thrown for 474 yards. The Tomcats have five receivers who’ve hauled in 11 passes or more this season led by Jake Reddick’s (Grove City HS) 19 receptions (249 yards).

-Thiel has lost 36 games in a row dating back to September 23, 2017.

2021 Presidents’ Athletic Conference Standings

Carnegie Mellon – 7-1 (7-2)

Westminster – 7-1 (7-2)

Washington & Jefferson – 6-2 (7-2)

Case Western Reserve – 5-3 (6-3)

Grove City – 5-3 (6-3)

Geneva – 4-4 (4-5)

St. Vincent – 3-5 (4-5)

Waynesburg – 2-6 (2-7)

Bethany – 1-7 (1-8)

Thiel – 0-8 (0-9)