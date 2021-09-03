Garfield holds lead over Warren JFK going into halftime

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK, fresh off of a big win over Western Reserve in week two, hosts Garfield in a battle of undefeated teams in week three of the high school football regular season on the ‘Game of the Week’.

The Garfield G-Men have beaten Warren JFK the last two seasons.

The Warren JFK defense would be put in a difficult position after the G-Men recovered fumble punt return deep in Eagles territory. But a stand on 4th and 1 would keep Garrettsville off the board early in the game.

With 4:29 left in the second quarter, the G-Men took a 7-0 lead on Brody Swigonski’s first rushing touchdown of the season.

With under a minute in the 2nd half, Garfield’s Anthony Demma runs the second touchdown of the night for the G-Men.

The score is currently 14-0 Garfield late in the second quarter.

Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Garfield will host LaBrae in week four. Warren JFK will travel to Conneaut.