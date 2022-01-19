NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Thursday’s WKBN College Basketball Game of the Week features the rivalry between Grove City and Westminster.

The doubleheader will air live Thursday at 6 p.m. on MyYTV and will also be streamed live on the WKBN app.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

There are plenty of ties to the valley in the matchup for the men’s and women’s programs at both schools.

Grove City Women’s Basketball program

Nina Cano, 6’0/JR (Greenville)

Clara Hannon, 5’8/FR (Grove City)

Assistant coach: Jason Baker, former Cardinal Mooney girls’ basketball coach

Westminster Women’s Basketball program

Lindsay Bell, 6’0/JR (Ursuline)

Caitlyn Condoelon, 5’8/SO (Warren JFK)

Camden Hergenrother, 5’7/JR (Cardinal Mooney)

Mariah Vincent, 5’7/SO (Kennedy Catholic)

Assistant coach: Megan Sefcik, Fitch

Grove City Men’s Basketball program

Chris Brooks, 6’4/SO (South Range)

Ben Cano, 6’4/FR(Greenville)

Isaac Thrasher, 5’11/SR (Grove City)

Westminster Men’s Basketball program

Andrew Clark, 6’4/SO (Springfield)

Tyler James, JR/6’6 (Warren JFK)

Reese Leone, 5’10/SO (West Branch)

Russell Kwiat, 6’3/FR (Neshannock)

Anthony Ritter, 6’3/SR (South Range)

Daniel Ritter, SR/6’4 (South Range)

Jordan Zupko, 6’1/JR (Mineral Ridge)

Head Coach: Kevin Siroki, Mineral Ridge

Assistant Coach: Dale Blaney, Badger

Assistant Coach: Brian Danilov, Campbell

Graduate Assistant: Dylan O’Hara, Girard

The Westminster Women have won five straight games, and currently sit in third place in the President’s Athletic Conference standings with a record of 8-5 overall, and 5-2 in league play.

Grove City is 7-5 overall and 4-2 in the conference. The Wolverines are in fourth place in the PAC.

On the men’s side, Westminster has won three games in a row. The Titans are 9-5 overall (6-2 PAC). That places them in second place in the conference standings,

The Grove City Men are 6-6 overall and 2-3 in the PAC. The Wolverines sit in sixth place in the conference.