NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Something has to give as Thiel travels to New Wilmington to take on the Westminster Titans. Both teams are seeking their first win of the season.

The cameras will be focused on Western Pennsylvania as WKBN’s College Football Game of the Week will take place from Harold Burry Stadium on the campus of Westminster College.

College Football Game of the Week

Saturday, September 9 at 1 p.m. (Live on MyYTV and WKBN.com)

Thiel (0-1) at Westminster (0-1)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

All-Time Series

Westminster leads, 51-21-7

Last 5 Meetings

Oct. 15, 2022 – Westminster, 41-6

Oct. 2, 2021 – Westminster, 49-14

Oct. 19, 2019 – Westminster, 55-7

Oct. 13, 2018 – Westminster, 49-7

Oct. 10, 2015 – Westminster, 49-6

Last Meeting

Westminster outgained Thiel, 393-136, in the Titans’ 41-6 rout of the Tomcats last October. Tyler McGowan (Moon High School) completed 11 of 17 passes for 117 and 3 scores while Ryan Gomes (Tampa, FL) ran for 152 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

2023 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Westminster, 7.0; Thiel, 0.0

Scoring Defense: Thiel, 14.0; Westminster, 17.0

Total Offense: Thiel, 190.0; Westminster, 183.0

Total Defense: Westminster, 257.0; Thiel, 330.0

Game Notes

-Thiel dropped their season opener last Saturday in a hard-fought 14-0 loss to Case Western Reserve. Quarterback Owen Trumbull (Eisenhower) completed 19 of 36 passes for 135 yards. Chase Lawler (Red Land) and Blake Joseph (Canon-McMilan) each hauled in 5 receptions. Tomcat senior linebacker Jared Curcio led the team with 13 total tackles.

-The Tomcats are seeking their first winning season since 2005 (11-1).

-Thiel and Westminster have been playing one another since 1894. The Titans won the first matchup, 40-0.

-Thiel’s last win in the series came in 2005, when the Tomcats won a thrilling 45-37 four overtime game.

-Westminster has won the last six contests with Thiel.

-Last Saturday on WKBN’s College Football Game of the Week, Grove City topped Westminster – 17-7 – to end the Titans’ three-game win streak against their rivals. Ryan Gomes (Tampa) ran for 68 yards on 18 carries. Jalen Royal-Eiland (Mineral Ridge) caught 6 passes for 107 yards. Sophomore linebacker Dylan Sleva led Westminster with 14 total tackles. Redbank Valley’s Coltin Bartley recovered a fumble as well.

2023 Presidents’ Athletic Conference Standings

Allegheny – 1-0 (1-0)

Carnegie Mellon – 1-0 (1-0)

Case Western Reserve – 1-0 (1-0)

Grove City – 1-0 (1-0)

Washington & Jefferson – 1-0 (1-0)

Bethany – 0-0 (0-0)

Geneva – 0-1 (0-1)

Saint Vincent – 0-1 (0-1)

Thiel – 0-1 (0-1)

Waynesburg – 0-1 (0-1)

Westminster – 0-1 (0-1)

Area Standouts

Thiel (20)

Dylan Ahern, FR (Grove City); Jeffrey Badger, SO/LB (Mercer); Triston Barr, SO/OL (Mercer); Brett Channell, FR (Champion); Benjamin Collins, FR (Mineral Ridge); Derek Demattia, FR (Liberty); Mason Dickens, FR (Greenville); Luke Faber, JR/DL (Reynolds); Joey Fell, FR (Champion); Jawan Freeman, FR (Chaney); Preston Lefkowitz, FR (Champion); Dreyvin Livingston, JR/DB (Reynolds); Christian Marantis, FR (Poland); Randall Miller, JR/DB (Mineral Ridge); Beny Ortiz, SO/OL (Campbell Memorial); Seth Phillips, JR/TE (Western Reserve); Nathan Rohrman, FR (Mineral Ridge); Bailey Ryan, FR (South Range); Rasce Stefanowicz, FR (Greenville); Jordan Volpe, SR/DL (Sharon); Nick Wright, FR (Newton Falls)

Westminster (18)

Brice Butler, JR/DB (Farrell); Carter Chinn, SR/DL (Grove City); Kyle Crown, FR/OL (McDonald); Gage Dlugonski, SO/OL (Grove City); Tahj’Mere Gibson, FR/LB (Farrell); Matthew Howard, JR/OL (Grove City); Tamairi Jackson, FR (Harding); Christian Latone, FR/LB (Fitch); Xavier McDonald, JR/OL (Wilmington); Colson Minshull, FR (Mercer); Ben Pugh, SO/K-P (Canfield); Jalen Royal-Eiland, SO/WR (Mineral Ridge); William Slater, FR (Fitch); Marcel Smith-Austin, SR/WR (Sharon); Christian Snyder, FR/LB (Sharpsville); Lane Voytik, SR/QB (Sharon); Nathan Wadsworth, SO/OL (Grove City); Corte Williams, SR/DB (Sharon)

Upcoming Schedule

Thiel

Sept. 16 – Bethany (0-0)

Sept. 23 – at Washington & Jefferson (1-0)

Sept. 30 – Waynesburg (0-1)

Westminster

Sept. 16 – at Washington & Jefferson (1-0)

Sept. 23 – at Waynesburg (0-1)

Oct. 7 – Bethany (0-0)

