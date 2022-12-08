POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Four premier high school basketball games from the United Way Holiday Basketball Classic will be televised live on Saturday afternoon as a special presentation of the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The quadruple-header will air live on MyYTV and will also be streamed live on the WKBN mobile app.

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Chad Krispinsky and Todd Muckleroy will have the call for all four matchups, which includes three boys game and one girls game.

Saturday’s game schedule (tipoff times are approximate):

12 p.m. Girard Boys vs. Cardinal Mooney Boys

1:45 p.m. Canfield Boys vs. Mentor Boys

3:30 p.m. Poland Girls vs. Salem Girls

5:15 p.m. Poland Boys vs. Ursuline Boys

In 2012, the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley started the event. Boys and girls basketball teams from throughout the area come together to play on a Saturday in December.

All the proceeds from the event benefit the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

The event begins Saturday at 12 p.m. at Poland Seminary High School.