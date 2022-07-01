BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 will once again televise two Little League Softball District Championship games as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week on Tuesday, July 5 from the Fields of Dreams in Boardman.

The 10U and 12U softball championships will air live on MyYTV and also be streamed live on the WKBN mobile app.

Chad Krispinsky and Illinois Fighting Illini standout and Lakeview graduate Avrey Steiner will have the call.

Poland will face Austintown in the 10U Championship game at 6 p.m. on Field S-2 on Tuesday evening.

That game will be followed the 12U Championship game which will feature Boardman against Canfield on Field S-2.

Four Little League baseball district championship games will also be televised live as the WKBN Game of the Week on Monday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 12.

Matchups for those games will be determined in the coming days.