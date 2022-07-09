BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 will televise all four Little League Baseball District Championship games as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week on Monday and Tuesday July 11-12 from the Fields of Dreams in Boardman.

All four games will air live on MyYTV and will also be streamed live, for free, on the WKBN app.

Poland will face Boardman in the 11U Championship on Monday at 6 p.m.

Boardman and Poland will also meet in the 12U title game. It will be played on Monday at 8 p.m.

The 9U and 10U championship games will be played on Tuesday night.

Poland will face Canfield on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the 9U championship.

That game will be followed by another matchup between Poland and Canfield in the 10U title contest at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Chad Krispinsky and Jason Triveri will have the call for all of the games.