Game of the Week schedule opens with McDonald versus Western Reserve

It's a rematch from last year's Mineral Ridge District Championship

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – We begin our annual coverage of High School Basketball with the battle of the Blue Devils.

McDonald and Western Reserve have met in each of the past two District Championship games. Both teams are focused on putting together another successful run this winter.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:



Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Thursday, January 8, 2021 at 7 p.m. (LIVE on MyYTV)

McDonald (3-0) at Western Reserve (6-1)

*Live streamed on WKBN.com, Tape delayed on MyYTV at 10 p.m.

Last Five Meetings

Feb. 29, 2020 – McDonald, 51-37 (District Championship)

Feb. 6, 2020 – Western Reserve, 51-46

Jan. 9, 2020 – McDonald, 34-33

Mar. 2, 2019 – Western Reserve, 46-39 (District Championship)

Jan. 28, 2019 – McDonald, 56-55

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: McDonald, 66.3; Western Reserve, 55.7

Scoring Defense: McDonald, 32.7; Western Reserve, 37.6

Game Notes

McDonald and Western Reserve have squared off against one another in the Mineral Ridge District Championship game in each of the past two seasons. They’ve split those two meetings with each gaining entrance into the regional round. McDonald won last year’s matchup (51-37) while Reserve took the previous playoff encounter (46-39).

McDonald suffered a narrow 44-39 loss to Buckeye Central in the Regional Semifinal last March. Maddy and Molly Howard scored 11 and 10 points respectively for the Blue Devils. McDonald finished 22-3.

The Lady McDonald Blue Devils have not allowed an opponent this year to score 40 points. In their matchup on December 30 versus Jackson-Milton, Molly Howard tallied 22 points and Lucy Wolford went for 20.

In their last outing, senior Sophia Costantino scored a game-high 21-points as McDonald rolled to a 58-33 win over Springfield on Monday.

Western Reserve sits at 6-1 following their split in the South Range Holiday Classic. The Lady Devils defeated Salem, 39-36, following a 16-5 fourth quarter to force a fifth session. In overtime, Western Reserve shut out the Quakers, 3-0. Olivia Pater led the way with 11 points. Reserve dropped their last outing, 51-39, to Poland. Danielle Vuletich closed out her day with 17 points and 7 rebounds.

In Reserve’s 3 league matchups this year, they’ve outscored their opponents by an average of 70.1 to 28.7.