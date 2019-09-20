Game of the Week pregame primer: Columbiana hosts undefeated Southern in conference opener

Watch the video to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to the Game of the Week between the Clippers and Indians.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana will host undefeated Southern Local Friday night in week four of the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.



It’s the league opener in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference. The two teams shared the EOAC title with United in 2018.

Watch the video to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Clippers and Indians.

The game broadcast will begin Friday night at 11PM on FOX Youngstown.

The Indians defeated the Clippers for the first time in school history last season. But, the Indians have never won on the road at Columbiana.