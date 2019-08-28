Game of the Week kicks off 19th season tomorrow

Season gets underway with Mooney versus Chaney
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s that time of the year again. Football season is upon us. At WKBN, tomorrow we’re celebrating the kickoff of the 19th season of the Game of the Week with Chaney welcoming Mooney.
The first broadcast was Springfield at Poland back on August 24, 2001. The Bulldogs won that contest, 19-0, to begin one of the most anticipated aspects of the football season for area players, coaches and fans alike.
This year, former Liberty head football coach Brian Jones will join the broadcast booth with the voice of the Game of the Week and play-by-play man Chad Krispinsky.
The 2019 season opens up with a pair of matchups with Chaney and Mooney on Thursday and Wilmington versus Farrell on Friday. This marks the 13th time (of 19) that the week 1 schedule features multiple games.
Game of the Week – Week 1
August 24, 2001 – Poland 19 Springfield 0
August 23, 2002 – Girard 19 Niles 0
August 22, 2003 – Fitch 27 Chaney 14
August 26, 2005 – Mineral Ridge 21 Leetonia 0
August 24, 2006 – Fitch 26 Chaney 13
August 25, 2006 – Niles 28 Girard 16
August 23, 2007 – Canfield 19 East 8
August 24, 2007 – Fitch 28 Chaney 6
August 21, 2008 – Poland 24 Hubbard 14
August 22, 2008 – Canfield 42 Chardon 13
August 27, 2009 – Poland 24 Hubbard 13
August 28, 2009 – Mooney 23 Boardman 17
August 29, 2009 – Warren JFK 32 Bedford Chanel 14
August 26, 2010 – Springfield 9 McDonald 7
August 27, 2010 – Campbell Memorial 42 Mineral Ridge 28
August 25, 2011 – Poland 37 Hubbard 31
August 26, 2011 – Fitch 28 Harding 7
August 27, 2011 – Warren JFK 13 South Range 7 (OT)
August 23, 2012 – Crestview 37 Columbiana 33
August 24, 2012 – Fitch 24 Harding 10
August 25, 2012 – Ursuline 41 East 24
August 30, 2013 – Fitch 48 Harding 0
August 31, 2013 – South Range 34 Warren JFK 30
August 28, 2014 – Girard 14 Niles 7
August 29, 2014 – Fitch 49 Harding 14
August 30, 2014 – Imhotep Charter 31 Mooney 27
August 28, 2015 – Springfield 41 Brookfield 31
August 25, 2016 – Niles 47 Girard 26
August 26, 2016 – Columbiana 63 Western Reserve 52
August 24, 2017 – Warren JFK 42 Champion 21
August 25, 2017 – Salem 34 East Palestine 28
August 26, 2017 – South Range 37 Springfield 14
August 23, 2018 – Western Reserve 27 Columbiana 12
August 24, 2018 – Canton McKinley 28 Harding 14