Game of the Week kicks off 19th season tomorrow

Mooney makes their first appearance in week 1 of the Game of the Week since 2014

Season gets underway with Mooney versus Chaney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s that time of the year again. Football season is upon us. At WKBN, tomorrow we’re celebrating the kickoff of the 19th season of the Game of the Week with Chaney welcoming Mooney.

The first broadcast was Springfield at Poland back on August 24, 2001. The Bulldogs won that contest, 19-0, to begin one of the most anticipated aspects of the football season for area players, coaches and fans alike.

This year, former Liberty head football coach Brian Jones will join the broadcast booth with the voice of the Game of the Week and play-by-play man Chad Krispinsky.

The 2019 season opens up with a pair of matchups with Chaney and Mooney on Thursday and Wilmington versus Farrell on Friday. This marks the 13th time (of 19) that the week 1 schedule features multiple games.

Game of the Week – Week 1

August 24, 2001 – Poland 19 Springfield 0

August 23, 2002 – Girard 19 Niles 0

August 22, 2003 – Fitch 27 Chaney 14

August 26, 2005 – Mineral Ridge 21 Leetonia 0

August 24, 2006 – Fitch 26 Chaney 13

August 25, 2006 – Niles 28 Girard 16

August 23, 2007 – Canfield 19 East 8

August 24, 2007 – Fitch 28 Chaney 6

August 21, 2008 – Poland 24 Hubbard 14

August 22, 2008 – Canfield 42 Chardon 13

August 27, 2009 – Poland 24 Hubbard 13

August 28, 2009 – Mooney 23 Boardman 17

August 29, 2009 – Warren JFK 32 Bedford Chanel 14

August 26, 2010 – Springfield 9 McDonald 7

August 27, 2010 – Campbell Memorial 42 Mineral Ridge 28

August 25, 2011 – Poland 37 Hubbard 31

August 26, 2011 – Fitch 28 Harding 7

August 27, 2011 – Warren JFK 13 South Range 7 (OT)

August 23, 2012 – Crestview 37 Columbiana 33

August 24, 2012 – Fitch 24 Harding 10

August 25, 2012 – Ursuline 41 East 24

August 30, 2013 – Fitch 48 Harding 0

August 31, 2013 – South Range 34 Warren JFK 30

August 28, 2014 – Girard 14 Niles 7

August 29, 2014 – Fitch 49 Harding 14

August 30, 2014 – Imhotep Charter 31 Mooney 27

August 28, 2015 – Springfield 41 Brookfield 31

August 25, 2016 – Niles 47 Girard 26

August 26, 2016 – Columbiana 63 Western Reserve 52

August 24, 2017 – Warren JFK 42 Champion 21

August 25, 2017 – Salem 34 East Palestine 28

August 26, 2017 – South Range 37 Springfield 14

August 23, 2018 – Western Reserve 27 Columbiana 12

August 24, 2018 – Canton McKinley 28 Harding 14