Game of the Week hoops schedule opens with matchup between PA powers

West Middlesex has taken 4 of the last 5 against Kennedy

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – West Middlesex has won 4 of their last 5 meetings with Kennedy Catholic. This Tuesday, they’ll play host to the Lady Golden Eagles as each team has aspirations of big things this coming February into March.



High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Kennedy Catholic (5-2) at West Middlesex (7-2)

*-Not counting January 6 results for Kennedy Catholic or West Middlesex

Last Five Meetings

Feb. 2, 2019 – West Middlesex, 59-32

Jan. 30, 2019 – West Middlesex, 70-32

Jan. 22, 2018 – Kennedy Catholic, 50-46

Dec. 14, 2017 – West Middlesex, 58-48

Jan. 23, 2017 – West Middlesex, 52-48

Last Meeting

-Taylor Tomko and MaKennah White combined for 38 points in West Middlesex’s 59-32 win over Kennedy Catholic. Tomko connected on 6 three-point baskets. Malia Magestro finished with 21 for Kennedy Catholic.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: West Middlesex, 67.2; Kennedy Catholic, 65.4

Scoring Defense: Kennedy Catholic, 39.6; West Middlesex, 43.4

Game Notes

-Last year, West Middlesex won Region 1 with a perfect 12-0 record. Kennedy Catholic’s lone two loses in the region were against the Big Reds.

-This season, West Middlesex began the year with a 5-0 mark. They’ve split their last 4 games while losing a pair by a total of 7 points (loss to Rochester, 67-63; and Erie, 63-60). The Big Reds have scored over 60 points in each game this season. Makennah White has scored 20-points or more in all but two of her games this year. This past November, White signed to play college basketball next fall at Massachusetts.

-In Kennedy’s 5 wins; the Eagles have allowed just one team to score over 45 points in a contest (Shaler, 48). In their two losses, they’ve allowed an average of 62 points.

-Malia Magestro is averaging over 25-points per contest while Bellah DiNardo has compiled a scoring average of 16.4 points for Kennedy Catholic. In November, Magestro signed on to play for Youngstown State next academic year.

Region 1 Standings

West Middlesex – 3-0 (7-2)

Farrell – 3-0 (5-3)

Kennedy Catholic – 2-0 (5-2)

Mercer – 2-2 (5-5)

Commodore Perry – 1-3 (4-6)

Rocky Grove – 0-3 (1-8)

Jamestown – 0-3 (0-7)

Upcoming Schedule

Kennedy Catholic

Jan. 9 – Rocky Grove (1-8)

Jan. 11 – Erie (9-2)

Jan. 13 – at Farrell (5-3)

West Middlesex

Jan. 9 – Farrell (5-3)

Jan. 11 – vs. Neshannock at Westminster (4-5)

Jan. 16 – at Mercer (5-5)