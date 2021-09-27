Game of the Week features heavyweight clash between Harding and Boardman

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’ll be 721 days since the Raiders and the Spartans squared off on the football field. This Friday, the Game of the Week will have their cameras set on Mollenkopf Stadium as Boardman pays Warren Harding a visit.

Their last three meetings have been decided by seven points or less. This week’s game has the potential to be another classic.

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Boardman (4-2) at Harding (2-4)

Last 5 Meetings

Oct. 11, 2019 – Harding, 44-38 (2 OT)

Oct. 5, 2018 – Harding, 17-14

Oct. 6, 2017 – Boardman, 28-21

Oct. 7, 2016 – Harding, 46-15

Oct. 9, 2015 – Boardman, 18-14

2021 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Harding, 32.3; Boardman, 28.8

Scoring Defense: Boardman, 18.7; Harding, 27.3

Game Notes

-Harding has won their last two outings against Boardman in 2019 (44-38) and 2018 (17-14). However, the Spartans have won two of the last three matchups (2017, 2015) against Harding from Mollenkopf Stadium. The series was unable to be played last year. Harding and Boardman went 11 years between meetings with Boardman’s exit from the Steel Valley Conference and both schools joining the All-American Conference in 2015.

-In 2019, Boardman rallied in the fourth quarter to even the score at 35 after trailing by 21 earlier in the 12-minute frame. However, it was Marcus Brown’s 3-yard touchdown run that gave Harding their 44-38 double-overtime win.

-In their 2017 meeting, Boardman led by 15 points (21-6) but it was Harding that fought back to tie the game at 21. On the Spartans’ final drive, Domonhic Jenkins scored to give Boardman a 28-21 victory.

-A week ago, St. Vincent-St. Mary led at halftime (7-0) over Harding at home, 7-0. After the Raiders tied the game on a Tyriq Ivory 41-yard touchdown catch, the fourth quarter saw both teams combine for 23 points as Harding survived with a 20-17 win. Dalys Jett found Dom Foster on a 55-yard strike with 4:09 left in the contest to give the Raiders the lead for good. Harding’s defense forced three turnovers. Jett threw for three scores.

-Last Friday, Boardman trailed by 3 at halftime (10-7) against Benedictine. However, over the course of the next 24 minutes, the Bengals outscored the Spartans 28-13 to post a 38-20 victory. Sean O’Horo led the Spartans in rushing with a 3.9 average yard per carry. Cam Thompson caught four passes for 63 yards. Terence Thomas threw for a touchdown in the second quarter and also ran for another in the third quarter.

Upcoming Schedule

Boardman

Oct. 8 – at Ursuline (4-1)

Oct. 15 – Fitch (3-2)

Oct. 22 – Canfield (5-1)

Harding

Oct. 9 – at Cardinal Mooney (0-6)

Oct. 15 – at Chaney (2-3)

Oct. 22 – Fitch (3-2)