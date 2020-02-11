Game of the Week drops in on Kennedy-McDowell for Region 7 Supremacy

McDowell features 4-star William Jeffress

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Big time basketball in western Pennsylvania as Kennedy Catholic plays host to McDowell with 1st place on the line in Region 7. If Kennedy wins, they’d share the region title with Cathedral Prep and McDowell. If McDowell wins, the Trojans will secure the outright region championship.

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 7:30 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV

Erie McDowell (17-3) at Kennedy Catholic (13-8)

Last Three Meetings

Jan. 24, 2020 – McDowell, 65-53

Feb. 12, 2019 – Kennedy Catholic, 76-49

Feb. 11, 2019 – Kennedy Catholic, 85-61

Last Meeting

-William Jeffress and Jaedan Jefferson combined for 37 as McDowell topped Kennedy, 65-53. Jeffress connected on a pair of 3-pointers for 22 points. Jefferson finished with 15. The Golden Eagles’ were paced by Ike Herster, who led all scorers with 27.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: McDowell, 66.5; Kennedy Catholic, 56.0

Scoring Defense: McDowell, 50.0; Kennedy Catholic, 58.6

Game Notes

-On February 11, of last year, Kennedy rolled to a 85-61 win over McDowell in their last meeting from Hermitage. Maceo Austin (24), Oscar Tshiebwe (19) and Ike Herster (17) combined for 60 points. William Jeffress scored 19 for the Trojans.

-The Golden Eagles have dropped 5 of their last 8 since January 21. Kennedy Catholic began the year with 5 consecutive wins before falling to Brush on December 27 (71-36).

-Kennedy Catholic is 6-7 when allowing their opponents’ to score 55-points or more.

-In their last outing on Sunday, Kennedy was trailing by 8 (51-43) entering the final frame against Chaney. The Golden Eagles outscored the Cowboys – 16-7 – to secure a 1-point victory (59-58). Ike Herster led the charge with 28 (10 coming in the fourth quarter).

-McDowell has won 7 of their last 8 games which includes their 69-54 win on Saturday over Pine-Richland at home. William Jeffress scored 26 to lead the Trojans. Prior to the game, Jeffress was presented a plaque issued by Team USA for his contributions on the U16 National Team which won the gold medal in Brazil.

-Over the course of his last 7 games, Jeffress has averaged 27.7 points per contest. Within that span, he’s accumulated 33 points against Meadville (on Jan. 31) and 31 versus Cathedral Prep (on Jan. 28).