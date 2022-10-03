SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – First place in the EOAC is up for grabs as Valley Christian visits Southern. Both teams have high-scoring offenses while both defenses have been extremely stingy.

Can the Eagles slow down Southern’s explosive rushing attack? We’ll find out soon enough as this Friday, WKBN’s High School Football Game of the Week will emanate from Salineville.

This matchup is the lone meeting in week eight in the state of Ohio that has two undefeated teams squaring off against one another.

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, October 7, 2022 (LIVE on MyYTV at 7 pm)

Valley Christian (7-0) at Southern (7-0)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 2 Meetings

Oct. 9, 2021 – Southern, 46-22

Oct. 3, 2020 – Southern, 37-19

Last Meeting

-Southern jumped out to a 46-0 halftime lead behind the help of three takeaways before posting their 46-22 win over Valley Christian last October.

2022 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Southern, 43.1; Valley Christian, 41.0

Scoring Defense: Valley Christian, 9.1; Southern, 9.7

Game Notes

-Valley Christian has won their last eight regular season road games.

-The Eagles have been victorious in 13 of their last fourteen regular season outings.

-Ja’Sean Lindsey scored twice in the Eagles’ 40-10 win over Columbiana a week ago.

-Valley Christian has won each game this season by 19-points or more. The Eagles have scored 40-points or more in five of their seven matchups this year.

-The Indians have scored an average of 53.5 points over their last four outings. For the season, the defense has permitted 7-points or less to five of their seven opponents.

-Last week, Southern topped Leetonia on the road 48-6 behind a scoring barrage in the first quarter where the Indians registered 42 points. Seven different Indians scored rushing touchdowns in the win.

-Southern is one of 10 area programs in Ohio that has posted 20 wins or more since 2020.

-Of their last 16 games, Southern has won 14.

-The Indians have come away with wins in their last six home games.

2022 Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference Standings

Southern – 4-0 (7-0)

Valley Christian – 4-0 (7-0)

United – 3-1 (6-1)

Lisbon – 2-2 (4-3)

Wellsville – 2-2 (3-4)

East Palestine – 1-3 (1-6)

Columbiana – 0-4 (0-7)

Leetonia – 0-4 (0-7)

Upcoming Schedule

Valley Christian

Oct. 14 – at Wellsville (3-4)

Oct. 22 – East Palestine (1-6)

Southern

Oct. 14 – East Palestine (1-6)

Oct. 21 – United (6-1)