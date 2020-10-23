Sherwood-to-Evans extends Fitch lead in ‘Game of the Week’ rematch with Harding

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a ‘Game of the Week’ rematch in round three of the OHSAA High School Football Playoffs with Austintown Fitch hosting Warren Harding.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Falcons took the first lead of the game with a Josiah Berni field goal early in the second to take a 3-0 lead.

The Falcons recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and it soon paid dividends. With 8:07 remaining in the first half, Devin Sherwood connected with Tyler Evans for a 16-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone to extend the lead to 10-0.

