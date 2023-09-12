HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – It may be week five, but the implications of this matchup will have an effect on the way the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference standings will play out at the end of next month.

Unbeaten United welcomes Southern for a Columbiana County clash on this Friday’s High School Football Game of the Week.

High School Football Game of the Week

Sept. 15, 2023, at 7 p.m. (Live on MyYTV and WKBN.com)

Southern (3-1) at United (4-0)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Oct. 21, 2022 – Southern, 14-0

Oct. 22, 2021 – United, 28-6

Sept. 25, 2020 – Southern, 34-21

Oct. 18, 2019 – Southern, 65-0

Oct. 5, 2018 – United, 33-18

Last Meeting

Southern shut out United 14-0 last year behind a strong defensive effort and Ryan Exline’s second-half 1-yard plunge to pace the Indians.

2023 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Southern, 38.5; United, 37.3

Scoring Defense: United 11.0; United, 15.0

Game Notes

-Southern has won 3 of its last 4 meetings with United in the series.

-Since suffering their season-opening loss to McDonald (25-22), the Indians have run off three consecutive wins over Crestview (38-6), East Canton (52-22) and Wellsville (42-7). Southern has averaged 44 points during its three-game win streak.

–Southern defeated rival Wellsville last Friday, 42-7. The Indians outscored Wellsville 27-0 in the game’s final 24 minutes.

-In 2020, the Golden Eagles were last seeking a 5-0 start but were upended by Southern 34-21. Brad Sloan (180) and Hunter Morris (121) each rushed for over 100 yards in the contest for Southern.

-United continued its unbeaten start as the Golden Eagles topped Columbiana, 31-3. Luke Courtney rushed for 4 touchdowns as the team eclipsed the 300-yard mark on the ground for the game. Courtney not only ran for over 150 yards, but he also threw for nearly 100 yards.

-The Golden Eagles have allowed just one opponent this year to score more than 14 points (East Canton, 21).

-The Golden Eagles have won their last 12 regular season games at home.

-After this week’s game against Southern, United will head on the road for three straight league contests before returning home to close out the year with back-to-back home games versus Valley Christian and East Palestine.

2023 EOAC Standings

United – 1-0 (4-0)

Southern – 1-0 (3-1)

Lisbon – 1-0 (3-1)

Valley Christian – 1-0 (2-2)

Columbiana – 0-1 (0-4)

East Palestine – 0-1 (0-4)

Leetonia – 0-1 (0-4)

Wellsville – 0-1 (0-4)

Upcoming Schedule

Southern

Sept. 22 – East Palestine (0-4)

Sept. 29 – at Columbiana (0-4)

Oct. 7 – at Valley Christian (2-2)

United

Sept. 22 – at Lisbon (3-1)

Sept. 29 – at Leetonia (0-4)

Oct. 6 – at Wellsville (0-4)

