First place in SVC on the line as Mooney meets Ursuline in Game of the Week Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First place is on the line in the Steel Valley Conference Wednesday when Ursuline welcomes rival-Mooney for a much-anticipated showdown on the Game of the Week.
Mooney took both of last year’s meetings to win the conference crown.
You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008
High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week
Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 7 p.m. (LIVE on MyYTV)
Cardinal Mooney (8-5) at Ursuline (7-5)
*Live streamed on WKBN.com, tape delayed on MyYTV at 10 p.m.
Last Three Meetings
Jan. 22, 2020 – Mooney, 66-36
Dec. 11, 2019 – Mooney, 43-41
Feb. 25, 2019 – Ursuline, 59-37
Last Meeting
Mooney clinched last year’s Steel Valley title by dominating the Irish, 66-36. Catie Perry took game-high honors with 23 points. Katie Hough turned in a double-double with 13 points and 12 boards. For Ursuline, Paris Gilmore led the way with 13 points as Anisah Moorman scored 8 points.
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 52.6; Mooney, 47.9
Scoring Defense: Mooney, 41.8; Ursuline, 44.5
2020-21 Steel Valley Conference Standings (League Records)
Cardinal Mooney – 3-0
Ursuline – 2-0
East – 1-2
Chaney – 0-4
Game Notes
- Last time out, Mooney topped Chaney – 68-22 – to stay unbeaten at 3-0 in the Steel Valley Conference. Within a three-day period, the Lady Cardinals posted a pair of wins over Youngstown City programs (East and Chaney) as they allowed just an average of 28 points to be scored per game.
- Mooney has won four of its last five games.
- Three of the Cardinals’ five losses were decided by a total of 13 points (Crestview, Harding, Louisville).
- In the classroom, each of the members of Mooney’s girls’ basketball program made the honor roll for the second quarter.
- Since falling to Marlington (42-33) and Salem (44-41) at the end of December, Ursuline has won four of the last six.
- On Saturday, Southeast held off the Irish – 51-47. Ursuline’s Alayna Smith led all scorers with 16. Anisah Moorman added 14 points.
- When Ursuline scores 55-points or more, the Irish is 5-0 this year.
- The return game is scheduled for February 5 at Mooney.