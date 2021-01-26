First place in SVC on the line as Mooney meets Ursuline in Game of the Week Wednesday

The winner will have sole possession for first place

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First place is on the line in the Steel Valley Conference Wednesday when Ursuline welcomes rival-Mooney for a much-anticipated showdown on the Game of the Week.

Mooney took both of last year’s meetings to win the conference crown.

You can watch the 'Game of the Week':



Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 7 p.m. (LIVE on MyYTV)

Cardinal Mooney (8-5) at Ursuline (7-5)

*Live streamed on WKBN.com, tape delayed on MyYTV at 10 p.m.

Last Three Meetings

Jan. 22, 2020 – Mooney, 66-36

Dec. 11, 2019 – Mooney, 43-41

Feb. 25, 2019 – Ursuline, 59-37

Last Meeting

Mooney clinched last year’s Steel Valley title by dominating the Irish, 66-36. Catie Perry took game-high honors with 23 points. Katie Hough turned in a double-double with 13 points and 12 boards. For Ursuline, Paris Gilmore led the way with 13 points as Anisah Moorman scored 8 points.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 52.6; Mooney, 47.9

Scoring Defense: Mooney, 41.8; Ursuline, 44.5

2020-21 Steel Valley Conference Standings (League Records)

Cardinal Mooney – 3-0

Ursuline – 2-0

East – 1-2

Chaney – 0-4

Game Notes

Last time out, Mooney topped Chaney – 68-22 – to stay unbeaten at 3-0 in the Steel Valley Conference. Within a three-day period, the Lady Cardinals posted a pair of wins over Youngstown City programs (East and Chaney) as they allowed just an average of 28 points to be scored per game.

Mooney has won four of its last five games.

Three of the Cardinals’ five losses were decided by a total of 13 points (Crestview, Harding, Louisville).

In the classroom, each of the members of Mooney’s girls’ basketball program made the honor roll for the second quarter.

Since falling to Marlington (42-33) and Salem (44-41) at the end of December, Ursuline has won four of the last six.

On Saturday, Southeast held off the Irish – 51-47. Ursuline’s Alayna Smith led all scorers with 16. Anisah Moorman added 14 points.

When Ursuline scores 55-points or more, the Irish is 5-0 this year.