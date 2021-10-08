Farrell dominates 1st half; up big at halftime

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Battle for the top spot in District 10’s Region 1 (2A) is on the line as Farrell meets Wilmington.

Farrell received the opening kick and went 82-yards to score the game’s first points. Anthony Stallworth raced 44-yards to open the scoring. Farrell was able to move the chains on a pair of third downs on their initial drive. Number 3 then darted in on the two-point conversion to give the Steelers an early 8-0 advantage.

After stopping the Greyhounds on a 4th down in Steeler territory, Stallworth strikes again – this time from 57-yards out – to push Farrell ahead to a 16-0 lead.

Once more, Stallworth steals the show. This time from 50-yards away, the standout running back shed a couple of tackles and had the speed to get away from Wilmington defenders to score his 3rd touchdown of the day to extend Farrell’s lead to 22-0 midway through the second quarter.

On Wilmington’s next drive, Taidon Strickland stripped the ball out of a Greyhound runner’s hands and returned the fumble 38-yards to pay dirt.

Just before halftime, Dwight Allen Gregory caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Trian Holden to give the Steelers a 38-0 lead at halftime.

Scoring Chart

Farrell, 38-0 (H)

First Quarter

F – Anthony Stallworth, 44-yard TD run (Stallworth run), 7:44

F – Stallworth, 57-yard TD run (Stallworth run), 1:19

Second Quarter

F – Stallworth, 50-yard TD run (pass failed), 5:54

F – Taidon Strickland, 38-yard fumble return for TD (Omar Stewart Jr. catch from Trian Holden), 4:44

F – Dwight Allen Gregory, 33-yard TD catch from Holden (Stallworth run), 0:37

