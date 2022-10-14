SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell and Sharon revive the ‘Steel Bowl’ LIVE on the WKBN 27 High School Football Game of the Week Friday night.
Farrell currently leads 6-0 entering the second quarter at last update. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
The Steelers took a lead quickly in this one, scoring on their opening drive of the game with Brandon Chambers Jr.’s 39-yard touchdown run with 10:59 left in the opening quarter. It was Chambers’ sixth rushing touchdown of the season. The extra-point attempt was blocked.
Kylon Wilson‘s five-yard touchdown combined with Kabron Smith‘s pass to Lamont Samuels for a two-point conversion extended the lead to 14-0 with 8:20 left in the second quarter.
Farrell (6-1) will host Slippery Rock in their regular season finale. Sharon (4-3) will visit Greenville next week.
