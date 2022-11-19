NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – The District 10 Class 2A championship is on the line with top-seeded Farrell taking on Sharpsville from Wilmington Area High School’s Greyhound Stadium.

After an impressive opening drive by Sharpsville, on fourth-and-4 yards to go, the Blue Devils fumbled and Farrell’s Brandon Chambers scooped it up and ran it back 56-yards for the game’s first score.

Scoring Chart

Farrell, 7-0 (1st quarter)

First Quarter

F – Brandon Chambers 56-yard fumble return for TD (Lamont Samuels kick, 5:30)