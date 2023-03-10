FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell rolled past Geibel Catholic 75-62 Friday night in the first round of the PIAA Class A state playoffs at Farrell High School.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Danny Odem led the Steelers with 21 points in the win. Nasir O’Kane added 15 points, while Malachi Ownes also reached double figures with 10.

Geibel Catholic’s Jaydis Kennedy led all scorers with 27 points. Tre White and Jeffrey Johnson finished with 10 points apiece.

The Gators end the season with a record of 17-9.

With the win, Farrell improves to 21-4 on the season.

The Steelers advance to face Harmony in the second round of the PIAA Class A tournament.