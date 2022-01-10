FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Two of the most storied programs in western Pennsylvania will meet once again as this Thursday’s Game of the Week emanates from Farrell where the Lady Steelers will welcome Kennedy Catholic.

The Golden Eagles have outscored Farrell in their last 30 meetings by an average of 23 points per game. Kennedy has won each of those contests.

Can Farrell pull the upset? Will Kennedy’s reign continue?

High School Girls Basketball Game of the Week

Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Kennedy Catholic (4-1) at Farrell (4-3)

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Mar. 13, 2021 – Kennedy Catholic, 51-34 (District 10 Championship)

Feb. 4, 2021 – Kennedy Catholic, 71-25

Jan. 11, 2021 – Kennedy Catholic, 62-23

Feb. 29, 2020 – Kennedy Catholic, 54-31 (District 10 Championship)

Feb. 10, 2020 – Kennedy Catholic, 70-38

Last Meeting

Kennedy Catholic won their 11th consecutive District 10 championship by defeating Farrell, 51-34, last March. Bellah DiNardo led the Golden Eagles in the scoring column with 14 points. Paris Gilmore tallied 13 points and dished out six assists. Kennedy won their 27th district crown overall.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Kennedy Catholic, 52.4 (262); Farrell, 49.3 (345)

Scoring Defense: Kennedy Catholic, 35.8 (179); Farrell, 46.1 (323)

Game Notes

–Kennedy Catholic has won 45 of their last 50 games (90%).

-Monique Vincent led four double-digit scorers with 15 points in the Golden Eagles’ 68-8 win last Thursday over Rocky Grove. Bellah DiNardo is four points shy of reaching the 1,000 point mark (996).

-In eight of their last 12 meetings with Farrell, Kennedy Catholic has eclipsed the 60-point plateau (scoring 70 points or more three times).

-Farrell’s last win against Kennedy Catholic came in the 2010 District 10 championship game. Marissa Carey drained the game-winning layup with under a minute to play to give the Steelers a 49-48 win. D’Asia Chambers finished for Farrell with a game-high 24 points and 10 rebounds.

-Over their 30-game losing skid to Kennedy, Farrell has failed to score above 40 points in 60% of those contests. The Steelers have failed to register at least 41 points in 18 games during that span.

-This season, Farrell is 3-0 when holding their opposition to less than 40 points. The Lady Steelers began the season with a 4-1 record before dropping back-to-back games to West Middlesex (66-43) and Neshannock (80-40).

-On December 27, Farrell registered win #300 for coach Ed Turosky by defeating Meadville (58-22) in their Dresch-McCluskey Holiday opener.

Upcoming Schedule

Kennedy Catholic

Jan. 17 – Commodore Perry

Jan. 20 – at Mercer

Jan. 24 – at West Middlesex

Farrell

Jan. 17 – at Jamestown

Jan. 19 – Grove City

Jan. 20 – at Rocky Grove