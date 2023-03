FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell rolled past Geibel 75-62 in the first round of the PIAA Class A boys basketball state playoffs on Friday night at Farrell High School.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Farrell head coach Myron Lowe spoke with Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

With the win, the Steelers improve to 21-4 and advance to the second round of the PIAA state playoffs.