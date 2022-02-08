WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – This Friday on the Game of the Week, the cameras will be rolling in Warren for a crucial All-American Conference clash between Boardman and Harding.

With a win, the Spartans will be crowned league champions for the fourth consecutive season. With a Harding win, the Raiders will even themselves up in the loss column with two apiece for both schools.

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, February 11, 2022, at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Boardman (10-7) at Harding (11-6)

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Jan. 19, 2022 – Harding, 56-47

Feb. 5, 2021 – Boardman, 58-33

Jan. 30, 2021 – Boardman, 54-43

Feb. 7, 2020 – Boardman, 59-35

Jan. 21, 2020 – Boardman, 61-42

Last Meeting

Tyriq Ivory scored 22 points to lift Harding past Boardman, 56-47, on January 19. The Raiders led the Spartans at halftime, 30-15. Duncan Moy added 13 points and hauled down nine boards for Harding. Brady DePietro and Nico Holzschuh each scored 8 points for Boardman.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Harding, 59.4; Boardman, 49.5

Scoring Defense: Boardman, 45.8; Harding, 58.2

Game Notes

Boardman had won six straight meetings with Harding prior to their 56-47 setback last month.

The Spartans have won six of their last eight outings since we turned the calendar to 2022. Boardman suffered a 53-43 loss against Mooney on Tuesday. Trey DePietro finished with 10 points. Nico Holzschuh added 8. In five of their wins during that eight-game stretch, Boardman held the opposition to 47 points or less.

Boardman is 3-2 in games decided by five points or less.

Resume watch: Boardman has posted wins over Chaney (50-49), Tallmadge (59-55), Ursuline (44-36) and Mooney (43-36) in their non-conference slate. Harding has collected wins over Liberty (65-57), Mooney (42-40), Struthers (75-68), Ursuline (55-52) and Chaney (61-50) this season as well.

With so many games canceled earlier in the year, Harding is playing a seven-game stretch within 11 days (February 8 – February 19).

The Raiders had won seven in a row before falling to Howland (48-45) and Canfield (59-43) last week. On Wednesday, Harding came away with a 76-69 road win at Kennedy Catholic. Tyriq Ivory led the way with 32 points as Duncan Moy finished with 18.

Tournament play begins February 23 for both Harding and Boardman. The Raiders are in the Alliance District as they’ll be opposed by GlenOak in the first round. The Spartans are positioned in the Euclid District opposite Alliance in their Sectional Semifinal matchup.

2021-22 All-American Conference Standings (Thru Feb. 7)

Boardman – 5-1 (10-7)

Harding – 4-2 (11-6)

Howland – 3-4 (11-8)

Canfield – 2-4 (8-9)

Fitch – 2-5 (5-13)

Upcoming Schedule

Boardman

Feb. 12 – at GlenOak

Feb. 15 – Massillon

Feb. 19 – Canfield

Harding

Feb. 12 – at Mentor

Feb. 15 – at GlenOak

Feb. 17 – at Fitch

Feb. 19 – at Canton McKinley