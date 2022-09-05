YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year, these two teams gave us an instant classic. Will we get the same result this year on WKBN’s Game of the Week?

You don’t want to miss this matchup between two undefeated teams with lots of tradition to boot.

Ursuline and Fitch have their eyes set on a deep run into the state playoffs. Two of the best in the state will clash from Stambaugh Stadium this Friday.

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, September 9, 2022 at 7 pm LIVE on MyYTV

Fitch (3-0) at Ursuline (3-0)

Last Five Meetings

Sept. 10, 2021 – Ursuline, 48-47

Sept. 4, 2020 – Fitch, 56-28

Sept. 6, 2019 – Fitch, 27-7

Sept. 7, 2007 – Ursuline, 21-14

Sept. 8, 2006 – Ursuline, 20-14

Last Meeting: Ursuline’s Jakylan Irving blocked Josiah Berni’s potential game-winning field goal attempt to secure a 48-47 victory for the Irish over Fitch. Late in the fourth quarter, Fitch’s Tyree Mitchell cut the Falcon deficit to one-point on a 5-yard touchdown run. The Falcons failed on the two-point conversion. Demarcus McElroy gained over 350-yards on the ground for Ursuline (4 TDs).

2022 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 47.7; Fitch, 42.7

Scoring Defense: Fitch, 14.0; Ursuline, 19.3

Game Notes

-Fitch has won seven of their last eight outings including their 48-18 win over GlenOak this past Friday. Jamell James finished his night by running in four touchdowns, including one from 59 and another from 64-yards away.

-The Falcons have scored five touchdowns or more in their last four regular season games.

-When the Falcons have held their opponents to less than 21 points or less, Fitch has won each of their last thirteen games.

-Fitch was one of seven schools to organize the Steel Valley Conference in the spring of 1949.

-Ursuline has won five of their last seven meetings with the Falcons.

-The Fighting Irish have won ten of their last eleven matchups.

-Ty’Req Donlow ran in a 9-yard touchdown run to give Ursuline the 40-38 lead late in the fourth against Farrell this past Saturday. A late stop secured their third win of the season. Christian Lynch ran for thre touchdowns against the Steelers.

-In Ursuline’s last five regular season games, the Irish have outscored their opponents by a combined score 234-76.

-Ursuline has posted a 19-0 mark when scoring 30-points or more since October 2019.

Upcoming Schedule

Fitch

Sept. 16 – Bennett (NY)

Sept. 23 – at Massillon (2-1)

Sept. 30 – at Strongsville (2-1)

Ursuline

Sept. 16 – at Harding (1-2)

Sept. 24 – at Chaney (3-0)

Sept. 30 – St. Vincent-St. Mary (1-1)