POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been two weeks since Poland’s thrilling 28-27 victory over Struthers.

Now, it’s time for the rematch between the Bulldogs and the Wildcats as WKBN’s High School Football Game of the Week will take place this Friday as the playoffs are in full swing.

In their last meeting, Poland’s Dominic Pagano accumulated 216 yards of total offense (142 passing, 74 rushing) while accounting for 3 touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing).

Struthers rushed for 325 yards as a team led by Devin Braham’s 147 yards on 18 carries (2 TDs).

The winner will play against either Lake Catholic or Niles in the Region 13 Semifinal.

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7 p.m. (Tape delay only at 10 p.m. and live stream on WKBN.com)

Struthers (8-3) at Poland (10-1)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last Five Meetings

Oct. 20, 2023 – Poland, 28-27 (OT)

Oct. 21, 2022 – Struthers, 35-7

Oct. 22, 2021 – Poland, 41-27

Oct. 2, 2020 – Poland, 47-7

Nov. 9, 2019 – Poland, 31-0 (Regional Quarterfinal)

Game Notes

-The Bulldogs have won five of their last six meetings with Struthers.

-The Wildcats are seeking their first 9-win season since 2016 (9-2).

-Struthers ran for 304 yards on the ground in their 21-16 win over Girard last week. The Wildcats were led by Anthony Carter’s 201 yards (TD) and Devin Braham’s 71 yards (TD).

-The Bulldogs have achieved 10 wins in a season for the first time since 2019 (11-3) and the eighth time within the last 28 years (1995-2023).

–Poland raced past East Liverpool, 42-14, in their playoff opener. Cole Fulton eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing plateau for the season by running the ball 7 times and gaining 95 yards. The Bulldogs’ quarterback Dominic Pagano completed 9 of 10 passes for 165 yards (2 touchdowns).

2023 Results

Struthers (8-3)

Wildcats 21 Girard 16*

Poland 28 Wildcats 27

Wildcats 21 Niles 0

Wildcats 34 East 8

Wildcats 40 Lakeview 6

Wildcats 41 Hubbard 14

South Range 37 Wildcats 33

Wildcats 35 Girard 28

Wildcats 48 Brookville 7

Geneva 31 Wildcats 22

Wildcats 37 Beaver Local 20

*-playoff

Poland (10-1)

Bulldogs 42 East Liverpool 14*

Bulldogs 28 Struthers 27

Bulldogs 28 Lakeview 0

Bulldogs 38 Girard 35

Bulldogs 28 Niles 14

South Range 21 Bulldogs 7

Bulldogs 53 Hubbard 0

Bulldogs 10 Canfield 7

Bulldogs 49 Firelands 14

Bulldogs 41 Howland 0

Bulldogs 38 Salem 6

*-playoff

2023 Northeast 8 Conference Standings

South Range – 6-0 (10-1)

Poland – 5-1 (10-1)

Struthers – 4-2 (8-3)

Niles – 3-3 (7-4)

Girard – 2-4 (5-6)

Lakeview – 1-5 (5-6)

Hubbard – 0-6 (4-6)

