COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A critical league matchup in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference sets the stage for WKBN’s High School Boys Basketball Game of the Week this Friday when Lisbon meets Columbiana.

The first go-around ended in a two-point victory for the Blue Devils. How will this tilt go?

If the Clippers win, there will be a tie atop the standings. If the Blue Devils win, they’ll have a two-game lead alone in the EOAC.

Friday, January 19, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Lisbon (11-2) at Columbiana (9-4)

Last five meetings:

Dec. 8, 2023 – Lisbon, 50-48

Jan. 17, 2023 – Lisbon, 52-43

Dec. 22, 2022 – Lisbon, 67-58

Jan. 21, 2022 – Columbiana, 71-58

Dec. 10, 2021 – Columbiana, 58-49

Last meeting:

In December, Hunter Dailey (17) and Trevor Siefke (15) combined to score 32 points as Lisbon edged Columbiana – 50-48. Seth Struharik connected on three shots from beyond the arc to lead the Clippers with 16 points.

Team statistics:

Scoring offense: Columbiana, 62.0; Lisbon, 60.4

Scoring defense: Lisbon, 43.6; Columbiana, 45.1

Game notes:

-The Blue Devils have eclipsed 72 points in five games this year, including their 90-point performance on December 19 at Southern (90-29).

-Earlier this season, Lisbon spent the winter break in Orlando playing against a team from Florida (Chamberlain) and a pair of squads from New Jersey (Bishop Eustace and Hanover Park).

-In its last outing last Friday, five Blue Devils scored in double-figures (Trevor Siefke, 27; Hunter Dailey, 16; Alex Schreffler, 15; Luke Kraft, 11; Tate Wallen, 10) in Lisbon’s 82-54 victory over East Palestine. Siefke knocked down 4 three-point shots and dished out 14 assists.

-For the season, Seth Struharik (16.1), Maddox Brown (13.1) and Ian Less (10.3) are all averaging double-digits.

-When the opposition scores 50 points or more, the Clippers are 1-4.

-Since turning the calendar to 2024, Columbiana posted its first four games as victories – outscoring Mineral Ridge, Leetonia, East Palestine and Southern by a combined total of 278-104 before falling on Tuesday to West Branch (75-47). In that outing, Struharik led the Clippers with 12 points. Struharik and Less each connected on a trio of shots from a long distance.

2023-24 EOAC standings:

Lisbon – 8-0

Columbiana – 7-1

Wellsville – 5-3

Valley Christian – 4-3

United – 2-3

Leetonia – 2-6

East Palestine – 1-7

Southern – 1-7

Upcoming schedule:

Lisbon

Jan. 23 – Valley Christian

Jan. 26 – at Leetonia

Jan. 30 – Southern

Columbiana

Jan. 20 – at United

Jan. 23 – at Wellsville

Jan. 26 – Valley Christian