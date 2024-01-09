SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana travels to Salineville to take on Southern on this Thursday’s High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Both teams are fighting for the top spot in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference. Who will prevail?

High School Girls Basketball Game of the Week

Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024 at 7 pm

Columbiana (10-1) at Southern (7-3)

Last Five Meetings

Dec. 4, 2023 – Columbiana, 32-27

Jan. 12, 2023 – Columbiana, 24-23

Dec. 1, 2022 – Southern, 59-40

Feb. 7, 2022 – Southern, 35-28

Jan. 6, 2022 – Columbiana, 32-27

Last Meeting

…The Clippers outscored Southern in the third quarter, 12-2, after maintaining a 3-point lead at halftime (15-12) to secure a 32-27 victory this past December. Ellie Venezia paced Columbiana with 10 points. Ashley Shroades of Southern led all scorers with 14.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Southern, 48.1; Columbiana, 47.5

Scoring Defense: Columbiana, 22.5; Southern, 33.9

Game Notes

-Five of the last six meetings between Columbiana and Southern were decided by 7 points or less.

-The Clippers have allowed its opponents to score 25 points or less in eight games this season.

-Since losing to United (53-43) on Jan. 4, Columbiana has won its last three games against Leetonia, Brookfield and East Palestine.

-After beginning the season with a 1-2 record, Southern has won six of its last 7 games.

-Over the Indians past seven games, the offense has accounted for 367 points (52.4).

-On Dec. 18, Ashley Shroades became the school’s all-time leading scorer.

2023-24 EOAC Standings

United – 7-1

Columbiana – 7-1

Southern – 6-1

Wellsville – 4-3

East Palestine – 3-4

Lisbon – 2-5

Valley Christian – 1-7

Leetonia – 0-8

Upcoming Schedule

Columbiana

Jan. 13 – at Mineral Ridge

Jan. 15 – at Lowellville

Jan. 19 – Lisbon

Jan. 20 – Springfield

Southern

Jan. 17 – at East Liverpool

Jan. 18 – Wellsville

Jan. 22 – at United