SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Quakers and the Warriors will once again play in a meaningful matchup. It doesn’t matter what the sport is, these two natural rivals seem to collide with increased motivation time after time.

About a 15-minute drive divides the village of Beloit from Salem. Only six miles down U.S. Route 62 east and you’ll find one of the area’s best backyard rivalries.

High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 1:30 pm LIVE on MyYTV

West Branch (14-3) at Salem (13-2)

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Dec. 15, 2021 – Salem, 30-29

Feb. 10, 2021 – West Branch, 43-33

Jan. 6, 2021 – Salem, 49-42

Feb. 26, 2020 – West Branch, 47-19

Feb. 5, 2020 – West Branch, 50-42

Last Meeting

Abbie Davidson made the game-winning shot in the final seconds to give Salem a 30-29 win over West Branch this past December. Davidson led all scorers with 10 points. The Quakers trailed at halftime by one point (14-13). West Branch committed 28 turnovers. Cami Campbell led the Lady Warriors with 7 points.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: West Branch, 49.9; Salem, 42.3

Scoring Defense: Salem, 29.9; West Branch, 33.2

Game Notes

-West Branch has won eight of their past nine games.

-Over the course of Sydney Mercer’s three-game stretch from January 8 to January 15, she had averaged 13.3 points (40 points).

-Sophia Gregory has scored in double-figures in eight of their last nine games. Earlier in the year, she went for 25 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Alliance on December 1.

-Livvie Showalter scored 10 and grabbed 11 rebounds in their win over Carrollton on January 12. Anna Lippiatt led the Warriors in scoring with 21 in their 69-31 win over Mooney on Wednesday.

-Salem has held 12 of their 15 opponents to 35-points or less this season.

-In their last outing on Saturday (January 15), the Lady Quakers fell to Marlington 60-54. Krista Barley (15) and Abby Perry (14) combined to score 29 points.

-Salem had won seven games in a row before falling at Marlington.

Upcoming Schedule

West Branch

Jan. 29 – Canton South

Feb. 2 – Boardman

Feb. 5 – at Minerva

Salem

Jan. 24 – at Ursuline

Jan. 29 – at Cardinal Mooney

Feb. 5 – Carrollton