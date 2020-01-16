Bragging rights on the line; East welcomes Chaney this Friday’s Game of the Week

Chaney is seeking their 10th win of the season

Chaney has lost just once since December 17

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown city schools will be featured on this Friday’s WKBN Game of the Week broadcast. Chaney – who reached the Boardman District Finals a year ago – will take on East. The Golden Bears are looking to give their rival their first league loss. Chaney is after win #10 overall on the season.



High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, January 17, 2020 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV

Chaney (9-3) at East (3-10)

Last Five Meetings

Dec. 23, 2019 – Chaney, 76-60

Feb. 26, 2019 – Chaney, 66-53 (Sectional Semifinal)

Feb. 16, 2019 – Chaney, 74-64

Feb. 9, 2019 – Chaney, 64-48

Dec. 11, 2018 – Chaney, 73-48

Last Meeting

-Clive Wilson scored 16 and William Brown closed out his night with 14 as the Cowboys won their third in a row as they posted a 76-60 win over East at home two days before Christmas.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Chaney, 67.4; East, 54.9

Scoring Defense: Chaney, 57.3; East, 66.2

Game Notes

-Chaney has won 7 of their last 8 games which have included victories over Harding (50-47), at Mooney (67-58) and a matchup with Canfield on January 3 (72-56). Two of their three losses this year were by a combined 4 points (to Canfield by 1 and to Massillon by 3).

-Cowboys are 8-1 when scoring 60-points or more this season.

-On Tuesday, Chaney defeated Ursuline – 77-60 – on the road behind Cameron Lawrence’s 20 and Sharrod Taylor’s 15 points.

-The Golden Bears have lost 6 of their last 7 games. This season, East is 1-8 in games where their opponents have scored 60-points or more.

-John Clay led East with 14 during the Bears 57-38 loss on Tuesday to First Love Christian.

-In 1938, East qualified for the state tournament where they lost their first round game to Newark, 50-37, from the Columbus Fairground Coliseum. Charlie Joachim paced the team with 16 points in the loss. East was led by head coach Harley Littler.

Steel Valley Conference Standings

Chaney – 3-0 (9-3)

Mooney – 2-1 (5-5)

Ursuline – 1-2 (5-8)

East – 0-3 (3-10)

Upcoming Schedule

Chaney

Jan. 19 – vs. Kennedy Catholic (8-3) at Edinboro

Jan. 21 – at Copley (5-6)

Jan. 23 – Farrell (6-5)

East

Jan. 21 – Warren JFK (2-8)

Jan. 24 – at Boardman (9-0)

Jan. 25 – GlenOak (8-4)