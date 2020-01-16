Bragging rights on the line; East welcomes Chaney this Friday’s Game of the Week

Chaney has lost just once since December 17
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown city schools will be featured on this Friday’s WKBN Game of the Week broadcast. Chaney – who reached the Boardman District Finals a year ago – will take on East. The Golden Bears are looking to give their rival their first league loss. Chaney is after win #10 overall on the season.
High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week
Friday, January 17, 2020 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV
Chaney (9-3) at East (3-10)
Last Five Meetings
Dec. 23, 2019 – Chaney, 76-60
Feb. 26, 2019 – Chaney, 66-53 (Sectional Semifinal)
Feb. 16, 2019 – Chaney, 74-64
Feb. 9, 2019 – Chaney, 64-48
Dec. 11, 2018 – Chaney, 73-48
Last Meeting
-Clive Wilson scored 16 and William Brown closed out his night with 14 as the Cowboys won their third in a row as they posted a 76-60 win over East at home two days before Christmas.
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: Chaney, 67.4; East, 54.9
Scoring Defense: Chaney, 57.3; East, 66.2
Game Notes
-Chaney has won 7 of their last 8 games which have included victories over Harding (50-47), at Mooney (67-58) and a matchup with Canfield on January 3 (72-56). Two of their three losses this year were by a combined 4 points (to Canfield by 1 and to Massillon by 3).
-Cowboys are 8-1 when scoring 60-points or more this season.
-On Tuesday, Chaney defeated Ursuline – 77-60 – on the road behind Cameron Lawrence’s 20 and Sharrod Taylor’s 15 points.
-The Golden Bears have lost 6 of their last 7 games. This season, East is 1-8 in games where their opponents have scored 60-points or more.
-John Clay led East with 14 during the Bears 57-38 loss on Tuesday to First Love Christian.
-In 1938, East qualified for the state tournament where they lost their first round game to Newark, 50-37, from the Columbus Fairground Coliseum. Charlie Joachim paced the team with 16 points in the loss. East was led by head coach Harley Littler.
Steel Valley Conference Standings
Chaney – 3-0 (9-3)
Mooney – 2-1 (5-5)
Ursuline – 1-2 (5-8)
East – 0-3 (3-10)
Upcoming Schedule
Chaney
Jan. 19 – vs. Kennedy Catholic (8-3) at Edinboro
Jan. 21 – at Copley (5-6)
Jan. 23 – Farrell (6-5)
East
Jan. 21 – Warren JFK (2-8)
Jan. 24 – at Boardman (9-0)
Jan. 25 – GlenOak (8-4)