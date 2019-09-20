LIVE NOW /
Down to the wire: Crestview downs LaBrae in WKBN Volleyball Game of the Week thriller

The Rebels topped the Vikings 3-2 Thursday night in a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview held off LaBrae 3-2 (25-11, 23-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-10) Thursday night in high school volleyball action.

The game was broadcast LIVE as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week. It was the first local live volleyball telecast in valley history.

Crestview entered the night ranked #6 in the latest OHSVCA state poll.

Tess Neville piled up 23 kills with 4 aces, 5 digs and 9 points. Molly Emch finished with 9 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs, and 4 points.

Brenna Auer added 14 digs, 6 kills, and 15 points.

Sidney Rambo added 9 kills and 2 blocks, while Shelby Rambo chipped in with 8 kills and 3 blocks.

LaBrae was led by Tiana Drake who compiled 20 kills and 3 blocks. Ashley Monroe tallied 28 assists in the setback.

LaBrae drops to 11-4 on the season.

Crestview remains undefeated at 14-0 on the campaign. The Rebels will hit the road to Salem on Saturday.

