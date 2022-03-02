HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Both Jefferson (Northeast 8 Conference) and Campbell Memorial (MVAC Grey Tier) captured their respective league championships during the regular season. Now, they’re seeking a district championship and the opportunity to move onto the Sweet 16.

This Friday, WKBN will have the game in its entirety. The Game of the Week will emanate from Howland High School as the Falcons and Red Devils square off.

High School Boys Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Jefferson (18-6) at Campbell Memorial (23-1)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Jefferson, 72.9; Campbell, 72.6

Scoring Defense: Campbell, 49.8; Jefferson, 58.7

Game Notes

-Campbell’s last district championship came in 2009. The Red Devils edged Waterloo, 76-73, to advance to the regional.

-The Red Devils are seeking their 20th consecutive win. Their lone loss came on December 12 (in Cleveland) against Lowellville, 53-49.

-On Tuesday, Campbell topped Cardinal, 73-55, to advance to the district final. Xavion Leonard scored a game high 25 points for the Red Devils (17 in the first half).

-Memorial scored 70 points or more in eight of their last 11 games.

-Campbell senior Kevin Moore is averaging 19.3 points per game. Number 1 has scored double digits in all but one game this season. He tallied 28 points in two separate games this year for his season-high (Western Reserve, LaBrae).

-Big turnaround. Last season, the Red Devils won just three games (3-21). This year, Memorial has posted a 23-1 record.

-After dropping three games in a row to Edgewood, Perry and Madison, Jefferson has scored an average of 75 points in each of their last three games which included their 72-69 overtime win over LaBrae.

-In 15 of their 24 games played this year, the Falcons have scored 70 points or more.

-Brock Bean led the Falcons with 20 points during their 72-69 overtime win over LaBrae on Monday. Bobby Ray added 19 for Jefferson.

-Jefferson appeared in the district final in 2016 (lost to Perry) and 2017 (lost to Lake Catholic).

-The Falcons shared the 2021-22 Northeast 8 Championship with Struthers. Both had a 12-2 league record.

The winner will play the Salem District champion (either Springfield or Cardinal Mooney) next Wednesday at Canton at 6 p.m.