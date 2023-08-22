NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) –Last week, the OHSAA began its football calendar. This week, it’s the PIAA that’s set to open the 2023 season. Two of the very best in District 10 are set to meet as Wilmington plays host to Sharpsville on WKBN’s High School Football Game of the Week.

Will the Greyhounds find more success this year? Can Sharpsville top Wilmington in back-to-back campaigns? We’ll find out this Friday.

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, August 25, 2023, at 7 pm (Live on MyYTV and WKBN.com)

Sharpsville at Wilmington

Last 5 Meetings

Aug. 27, 2022 – Sharpsville, 23-0

Oct. 1, 2021 – Wilmington, 28-27

Oct. 16, 2020 – Wilmington, 57-14

Sept. 25, 2020 – Wilmington, 42-0

Oct. 11, 2019 – Wilmington, 37-0

Last Meeting

…Sharpsville’s defense held Wilmington to 125 total yards of offense in their 23-0 season-opening win. Blue Devil quarterback Caullin Summers scored twice on the ground and threw for 150 yards.

2022 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Sharpsville, 25.7; Wilmington, 16.5

Scoring Defense: Sharpsville, 22.4; Wilmington, 25.3

Total Offense: Sharpsville, 305.8; Wilmington, 234.1

Game Notes

-Sharpsville’s Paul Piccirilli begins his 28th season as head coach. He’s accumulated a record of 229-89 (72%).

-Before last year’s 23-0 win over the Greyhounds, Sharpsville had last defeated Wilmington in 2015 (42-7). The Blue Devils last won back-to-back games against Wilmington in 2014 (twice) and 2015, three times in a row.

-Sharpsville advanced to the District 10 2A championship before falling to Farrell (26-0).

-The Blue Devils last won the District 10 crown in 2014 (def. West Middlesex, 29-14).

-Since the co-op agreement between Sharpsville and West Middlesex, the program has registered a record of 16-6 in the last two years.

-The Blue Devils are opening the 2023 season on the road at Wilmington. Sharpsville will play three straight home games (Titusville, Reynolds and Slippery Rock) before traveling to Greenville in week five o September 22.

-Brandon Phillian starts his 6th season as the Greyhounds’ head coach. He compiled a winning percentage of 76% (45-14).

-Wilmington suffered through their first losing season, a year ago (3-7), for the first time since 2002 (4-5).

-The Greyhounds played for the PIAA Class 2A state title in back-to-back years (2017-28) and again in 2020 dropping all three contests to District 4’s Southern Columbia each year.

-Wilmington had won 9 straight meetings with Sharpsville before last year’s season-opening 23-0 loss on August 27.

-Wilmington had gone through a 5-year stretch (2016-20) where the ‘Hounds were crowned district champions each year and won 10 or more games each season as well.

Upcoming Schedule

Sharpsville

Sept. 1 – Titusville

Sept. 7 – Reynolds

Sept. 15 – Slippery Rock

Wilmington

Sept. 1 – at Greenville

Sept. 9 – Mercer

Sept. 15 – Hickory

