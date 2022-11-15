SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City is set to meet Slippery Rock in a rematch from last year’s district title tilt which went to the Eagles, 28-20.

Earlier in the year, Grove City got by Slippery Rock by a point (22-21) on Nathan Greer’s 13-yard touchdown catch. Followed by Hunter Hohman’s two-point conversion run to take the lead with 18 seconds remaining.

Friday, the Eagles will take the 8-mile trek down Route 173 to take on the Rockets for the opportunity to move on in the postseason.

The winner will play against either Central (10-2) or Clearfield (8-3) next week in the PIAA Class 3A Quarterfinals.

PIAA Class 3A Football Playoffs

Grove City (8-3) vs. Slippery Rock (7-4), District 10 Championship

Central (10-2) vs. Clearfield (8-3)

Freeport (10-1) vs. Belle Vernon (8-2), WPIAL Semifinal

Shady Side Academy (7-4) vs. Avonworth (10-1), WPIAL Semifinal

Neumann-Goretti (7-3) vs. Scranton Prep (9-3)

Northwestern Lehigh (10-2) vs. North Schuylkill (10-2), District 11 Championship

Loyalsock (11-1) vs. Danville (11-0), District 4 Championship

West Perry (11-1) vs. Wyomissing (11-0), District 3 Championship

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, November 18, 2022 LIVE at 7 p.m. on MyYTV

(LIVE streamed on the WKBN app)

Slippery Rock (7-4) vs. Grove City (8-3) at Slippery Rock University

Last 5 Meetings

Sept. 23, 2022 – Grove City, 22-21

Nov. 20, 2021 – Grove City, 28-20 (District 10 3A Championship)

Sept. 17, 2021 – Slippery Rock, 34-7

Oct. 9, 2020 – Slippery Rock, 17-14, OT

Sept. 18, 2020 – Grove City, 34-21

Last Meeting

-Hunter Hohman’s touchdown pass to Nathan Greer, followed by Hohman’s two-point run with 18 seconds left, gave Grove City a thrilling 22-21 win. Hohman passed for 126 yards and Anthony Nemec ran for a team-leading 92 stripes. Slippery Rock’s Maddox Allen gained 101 yards on the ground.

2022 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Grove City, 27.6; Slippery Rock, 24.8

Scoring Defense: Slippery Rock, 20.3; Grove City, 22.5

Game Notes

-Last year, Grove City got by Slippery Rock, 28-20, in the District 10 3A Championship game from Slippery Rock University to move on to play Martinsburg Central in the quarterfinals.

-After a 1-2 start, Grove City has won seven of their last eight games including last week’s fourth quarter comeback against Sharon (22-21) to advance to the district title tilt.

-The Eagles have won 20 of their last 27 games. Grove City has won eight games or more in six of the last seven seasons.

-The Rockets began the season by winning their first three games before dropping four of their next six outings to finish the regular season with a 5-4 record. In the playoffs, Slippery Rock has averaged 34.5 points per game in their wins over Oil City and Hickory.

-Slippery Rock is seeking their first eight-win season since 2014 (11-1).

-The Rockets last won the district crown in 2003 by topping Girard, 34-13, in the 2A Championship game.