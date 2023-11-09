SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – The rematch from one of the most memorable games in District 10 from this past regular season will take place when Lakeview takes on Mercer.

WKBN will have all the action as this Saturday’s High School Football Game of the Week will emanate from Slippery Rock High School.

The winner will play for the District 10 Class A championship next week versus the winner of Eisenhower (8-3) and Cambridge Springs (10-1) game.

High School Football Game of the Week

Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 7 pm (Live on MyYTV and streamed live on WKBN.com at 7pm)

Mercer (6-4) vs. Lakeview (8-2)

Last 5 Meetings

Oct. 13, 2023 – Mercer, 28-20

Oct. 14, 2022 – Mercer, 15-13

Oct. 8, 2021 – Mercer, 20-6

Oct. 23, 2020 – Lakeview, 47-7

Oct. 18, 2019 – Mercer, 34-14

Last Meeting

-Mercer’s rushing attack gained over 250 yards in the Mustangs’ stunning 28-20 victory over previously undefeated Lakeview. Daemyin Mattocks ran for 158 yards and had the game-saving interception late in the fourth quarter to lift Mercer to garner the win.

2023 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Lakeview, 31.6; Mercer, 26.7

Scoring Defense: Lakeview, 15.5; Mercer, 18.7

Game Notes

-Mercer has won six of their past seven meetings with Lakeview.

-The Mustangs have secured their first back-to-back winning seasons in more than a decade. Mercer finished five straight seasons with winning marks from 2007 to 2011.

-Last week, Mercer posted their first playoff win since 2013 by defeating Cochranton, 14-0. That year, the Mustangs topped Cambridge Springs in the quarterfinals, 35-14, before falling to Lakeview (52-21) the next week.

-Lakeview’s seeking its first district crown in ten years. In 2013, the Sailors defeated Sharpsville – 27-0 – from New Wilmington to capture the crown.

-Mitchell Tingley has led Lakeview’s vaunted rushing game with 1274 yards and 15 touchdowns in 9 games. The Sailors as a team have compiled 229.1 yards on the ground per outing.

-On October 20, Lakeview defeated Reynolds – 37-0 – to clinch a share of Region 1 (along with Cambridge Springs).

2023 Results

Mercer (6-4)

Mustangs 14 Cochranton 0*

Cambridge Springs 22 Mustangs 8

Mustangs 28 Lakeview 20

Mustangs 60 Kennedy Catholic 6

Mustangs 24 Maplewood 13

Cochranton 16 Mustangs 13

Mustangs 48 Saegertown 6

Wilmington 48 Mustangs 14

Reynolds 28 Mustangs 27

Mustangs 31 Iroquois 28

*-playoff

Lakeview (8-2)

Franklin 21 Sailors 17

Sailors 37 Reynolds 0

Mercer 28 Sailors 20

Sailors 28 Cambridge Springs 22

Sailors 20 Cochranton 12

Sailors 48 Eisenhower 28

Sailors 46 Maplewood 0

Sailors Kennedy Catholic, fft

Sailors 58 Saegertown 19

Sailors 40 Seneca 25

2023 District 10, Region 1 Standings

Lakeview – 6-1 (8-2)

Cambridge Springs – 6-1 (9-1)

Cochranton – 5-2 (5-3)

Mercer – 4-3 (5-4)

Reynolds – 3-4 (4-6)

Maplewood – 2-5 (3-7)

Saegertown – 2-5 (3-7)

Kennedy Catholic – 0-7 (0-8)