FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory and Sharon have been two of the premier schools in District 10.

Sharon has won district championships in four different decades, now they’re seeking their first in the 2020s.

Hickory is seeking their eighth district crown since 2011. There are only three other schools that have accomplished this feat in the past 13 years (Cathedral Prep, 11; McDowell, 8; Farrell, 7).

Who will come away with the Class 3A crown and move on to next week? We’ll find out on this week’s WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

High School Football Playoffs – District 10 Class 3A Championship

Friday, November 17, 2023, at 7 pm at Farrell High School

Hickory (9-2) vs. Sharon (9-2)

*Live on MyYTV, delayed broadcast on Friday at 11 pm, delayed broadcast on Saturday at 9 am. Streamed live on WKBN.com

Last 5 Meetings

Sept. 8, 2023 – Sharon, 12-0

Sept. 9, 2022 – Sharon, 28-14

Nov. 6, 2021 – Hickory 36-20 (District 10 quarterfinal)

Sept. 11, 2021 – Sharon, 14-7

Oct. 9, 2020 – Hickory, 41-28

Last Meeting: Sharon’s defense shut out Hickory, 12-0, earlier in the season by limiting the Hornets offense to less than 100 yards from scrimmage (91). The Tigers’ Mister Ham threw for 73 yards (TD) while rushing for another 110 yards (TD).

2023 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Hickory, 34.6; Sharon, 28.1

Scoring Defense: Sharon, 6.1; Hickory, 13.9

Game Notes

-Sharon’s defense has shut out six opponents this season including its’ first three (Neshannock, Warren, Hickory).

-Last week, Mister Ham threw for 227 yards and 3 scores while running for 96 and scoring two touchdowns on the ground in Sharon’s 39-16 win over Oil City.

-The Tigers are seeking its’ first 10-win season since 2018 (10-4).

-Sharon’s last district championship came in 2019 (by topping Grove City, 33-21).

-Hickory’s won the district crown in 2020 by downing Grove City, 42-29.

-The Hornets have won its last six games including the 38-7 semifinal win over Grove City. Zander Telesz threw for a touchdown, returned an interception for a score and ran another in while compiling 116 total yards (72 rushing, 42 passing).

-In 2016, Hickory finished with an 11-1 mark. Now, the Hornets have the opportunity to garner another win and become the first Hickory team to post 10 wins since 2016.

Past Post-Season Meetings

2021 – Hickory 36-20 (D10 Class 3A quarterfinal)

2016 – Hickory, 45-13 (D10 Class 3A Championship)

2015 – Hickory, 32-19 (D10 Class 2A Championship)

2010 – Sharon, 14-6 (D10 Class 2A Championship

2023 Results

Hickory (9-2)

Hornets 38 Grove City 7*

Hornets 44 General McLane 12*

Hornets 28 Sharpsville 18

Hornets 38 Greenville 7

Hornets 29 Grove City 15

Hornets 48 Slippery Rock 14

Farrell 26 Hornets 7

Hornets 41 Wilmington 21

Sharon 12 Hornets 0

Hornets 63 Franklin 14

Hornets 45 Harbor Creek 7

*-playoff

Sharon (9-2)

Tigers 39 Oil City 16*

Tigers 28 Fairview 0*

Tigers 41 Greenville 8

Farrell 20 Tigers 0

Tigers 45 Slippery Rock 7

Tigers 26 Sharpsville 7

Tigers 18 Wilmington 0

Grove City 17 Tigers 14

Tigers 12 Hickory 0

Tigers 60 Warren 0

Tigers 26 Neshannock 0

*-playoff

