STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Dalton topped Warren JFK 71-58 in the Division IV District Championship game at Struthers High School on Friday night at Struthers Fieldhouse.

The Bulldogs claimed their first district title since 2002.

Dalton’s Braylon Wenger led all scorers with 28 points. Brady Hignight added 20 points in the win, while Jack Steiner tallied 17.

Warren JFK was led by Nick Ryan who finished with 17 points. Jaden Rishel scored 14, while Devontae Taylor scored 8 points off the bench.

Warren JFK’s season comes to an end with a record of 19-6.

Dalton improves to 16-8. The Bulldogs have now won 11 of their last 13 games.

The Bulldogs advance to face Colonel Crawford in the Division IV Regional Semifinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Canton Memorial Fieldhouse.