NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell and Sharpsville meet once again for the opportunity to be crowned the District 10 champion. They met in 2009 and 2015 with the Steelers coming away with the victory in each of those outings.

Farrell has won six of the last seven District 10 titles (2015-19, 2021). The Blue Devils had won three of the previous four district crowns (2011-12, 2014).

Can Sharpsville snap their four-game losing streak to the Steelers? Will Farrell’s reign continue?

The winner will play against either Westinghouse (11-0) or Central Clarion (10-1) next week in the PIAA Class 2A Quarterfinals.

High School Football Game of the Week

Saturday, November 19, 2022, Live at 7 pm on MyYTV

(LIVE streamed on the WKBN app)

Sharpsville (9-2) vs. Farrell (9-1) at Wilmington High School

Last 5 Meetings

Oct. 7, 2022 – Farrell, 48-7

Sept. 24, 2021 – Farrell, 40-0

Sept. 12, 2020 – Farrell, 41-0

Nov. 28, 2015 – Farrell, 26-20 (District 10 A Championship

Oct. 23, 2014 – Sharpsville, 26-8

Last Meeting

-The Steelers ran for 337 yards while scoring 7 times on the ground during their 48-7 victory over Sharpsville in early October. Kylon Wilson gained 140 rushing yards and Brandon Chambers picked up 113 yards as well.

2022 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Farrell, 43.6; Sharpsville, 28.0

Scoring Defense: Farrell, 12.2; Sharpsville, 22.1

Game Notes

-Farrell has won their last eight outings since dropping a heartbreaker in week two to Ursuline (40-38). During their win streak, the Steelers have scored 35 points or more in each contest and the defense has held the opposition to an average of 7 points per game.

-In all but one game this season, the Steelers have scored 37-points or more.

-Over Brandon Chambers’ last four games, he’s run for 398 yards on 61 carries for an average of 6.5 yards per tote.

–Kylon Wilson has scored 2 or more touchdowns in 9 of his 10 games played this year. For the season, he’s caught 46 passes for 975 yards (10 TDs) and rushed for 531 yards on just 60 attempts (8.9 avg) and scored 17 times on the ground.

–Farrell’s QB Kabron Smith threw for 16 touchdowns in the first six weeks of the season. He’s now thrown for 6 more in their last two contests. Smith is 160-yards passing short of 2,000.

-Sharpsville’s QB Caullin Summers has thrown for over 200-yards in five games this year, including a 348-yard performance in week two against Titusville. He’s thrown for 22 touchdowns while passing for 2162 yards (140-239). Summers has also gained 826 yards rushing (13 TDs).

–Garen Levis has finished with 2 receiving touchdowns four times this year and over 100-receiving yards seven times. Levis has made 55 receptions for 1101 yards this year (12 TDs).

-Sharpsville jumped out to a 6-0 start before falling to Farrell (48-7) and Grove City (38-22) in back-to-back weeks in the middle of the season. The Blue Devils have rebounded to post wins in each of their last three games – those three victories were by 7 points in each contest over Hickory (28-21), Fort LeBoeuf (35-28) and Mercyhurst Prep (21-14).

-The Blue Devil defense has held five opponents to 14-points or less, including their week one shutout of Wilmington (23-0).