BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview outlasted Brookfield 38-31 in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference girls’ basketball action on Monday night.

The win keeps Crestview tied with Garfield atop the MVAC standings.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Crestview sophomore Luvrain Gaskins led all scorers with 15 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

Addison Rhodes added 14 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in the win for the Rebels. Ava Bucey chipped in with 9 points and 7 rebounds.

Brookfield was led by Sophia Hook who tallied 14 points. Cailey Wellman tallied 10 points, while Mikenzie Jumper chipped in with 6 points in the setback.

Brookfield drops to 12-3 overall and 7-2 in MVAC action. The Warriors return to action on Thursday night at home against LaBrae.

Crestview improves to 13-2 overall and 8-1 in MVAC play. The Rebels will host Newton Falls on Thursday.