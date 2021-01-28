Crestview looks for season-sweep over LaBrae on Game of the Week Friday

LaBrae has won league title in 7 of the past 10 seasons

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae and Crestview seek to keep pace with Newton Falls in the MVAC Grey Tier this Friday when they meet on the Game of the Week. Ten days ago, the Rebels came out on top – 56-48. Can Crestview do it again versus one of the area’s elite programs?

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, January 29, 2021 at 7 pm (LIVE on MyYTV)

LaBrae (8-3) at Crestview (7-7)

*Live streamed on WKBN.com, tape delayed on MyYTV at 10 p.m.

Last Five Meetings

Jan. 19, 2021 – Crestview, 56-48

Feb. 11, 2020 – LaBrae, 64-47

Jan. 17, 2020 – LaBrae, 56-33

Feb. 19, 2019 – LaBrae, 73-41

Jan. 25, 2019 – #10 LaBrae, 72-41

Last Meeting

A monumental night for Crestview basketball as not only the Rebels registered a 56-48 win over LaBrae but also Drake Golden became the school’s all-time leading scorer following his 18 point, 12 rebounds night. Kirkland Miller also rang up 19 points and 13 boards for his contributions.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: LaBrae, 60.5; Crestview, 54.6

Scoring Defense: LaBrae, 50.6; Crestview, 55.9

Game Notes

-Since their 56-48 loss to Crestview on January 19, the Vikings have come away with three consecutive victories.

-In their last outing, LaBrae finished the season series against Brookfield with a sweep following their 69-52 win on Tuesday. Leon Miranda led the way with 20 points (10 in the 4th quarter). Tre’Von Drake closed out his night with 18 points. Jay McGarry added 15.

-LaBrae has posted 18-wins or more 9 times in the past 10 years. During that span, the Vikings registered 20-wins six times).

-The Vikings have won 211 over the past 11 years (211-48) – a winning percentage of 81.5%.

-Crestview began the season with a 3-3 mark before falling in four straight games. Since January 15, the Rebels are undefeated by posting four in a row to even their record at 7-7.

-Over the course of his last 11 games, Drake Golden has averaged 19 points per game.

-The Rebels have won 7 games this season so far. Over the previous six campaigns, 7 wins was the most they had achieved in a single season (twice). Just last year, Crestview finished with a 7-16 record. In 2014-15, the Rebels were 7-17. The last time they had closed out the year with a winning record was in the 2012-13 season (14-9).

MVAC Grey Tier Standings

Newton Falls – 5-0 (9-1)

Crestview – 5-1 (7-7)

LaBrae – 6-2 (8-3)

Liberty – 3-2 (5-4)

Champion – 1-3 (4-5)

Brookfield – 1-6 (5-6)

Campbell Memorial – 0-7 (0-15)